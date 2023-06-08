Fourth Department – Motion to set aside the verdict: People v. Grayson

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Motion to set aside the verdict

Participation in hearing with codefendant

People v. Grayson

KA 17-00367

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of conspiracy and multiple counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance. The conviction arose out of the defendant’s participation in a multi-level drug operation. He was convicted following a joint trial with three codefendants. On appeal, he argues, inter alia, that the court erred in denying his motion to set aside the verdict.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reserved. The court held that the defendant’s contention contained in his motion is identical to those raised by his codefendant who was afforded a hearing to which the defendant was not afforded the opportunity to participate in that hearing.

Bridget L. Field for the defendant-appellant.

Oral argument video