The Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

The votes are in, and The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to announce the 2023 Reader Rankings Awards winners.

The winners will be celebrated and a top winner in each category will be revealed on Thursday, July 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Arbor at the Port, 1000 N. River St.

More than 13,000 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March. The winners were determined by nearly 30,000 votes cast from May 1-26.

Nominations and votes were gathered in 78 categories related to top employers; education; entertainment; finance, accounting and insurance; general business; health care; legal services; real estate; and technology.

The winners, in alphabetical order by category, are:

Education

Best Daycare

CP Rochester/Happiness House

Eastside YMCA Child Care Center at Fairport Baptist Homes

Razzle Dazzle Child Care

Rich Beginnings Child Care Center

Best Graduate Program

Roberts Wesleyan University

Rochester Institute of Technology

St. John Fisher University

Best MBA Program

Roberts Wesleyan University

Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders College of Business

University of Rochester Simon Business School

Best Pre-School

CP Rochester / Happiness House

Seton Catholic School

St Lawrence School

Best Private School

Aquinas Institute

Bishop Kearney High School

Seton Catholic School

Best Undergraduate Program

Roberts Wesleyan University

Rochester Institute of Technology

St. John Fisher University

Entertainment

Best Brewery

Genesee Brew House

Rohrbach Brewing Co.

Three Heads Brewing

Best Casino

del Lago Resort & Casino

Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack

Turning Stone Resort Casino

Best Caterer

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

Eric’s Office Restaurant

Spinelli’s Catering & Event Space

Best Cultural Attraction

Rochester Museum & Science Center

Seneca Park Zoo

The Strong National Museum of Play

Best Distillery

Black Button Distilling

Hollerhorn Distilling

Iron Smoke Distillery

Best Event Meeting Facility

Roberts Wesleyan University Golisano Community Engagement Center

Spinelli’s Catering & Event Space

The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa – a DoubleTree by Hilton

Best Festival

Fairport Canal Days

Rochester International Jazz Festival

Rochester Lilac Festival

Best Florist

Rockcastle Florist

Stacy K Floral

Wisteria Flowers & Gifts

Best Golf Course

Oak Hill Country Club

Ridgemont Country Club

The Links at Greystone

Best Hotel

The Lake House on Canandaigua

The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa – a DoubleTree by Hilton

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa

Best Live Theater

Blackfriars Theatre

Geva Theatre Center

Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Best Museum

Genesee Country Village & Museum

Rochester Museum & Science Center

The Strong National Museum of Play

Best Winery

Casa Larga Vineyards

Living Roots Urban Winery & Tasting Room

Three Brothers Winery

Finance, Accounting & Insurance

Best Accounting Firm

Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP

MMB + CO

TYS LLP

Best Business Banking

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

ESL Federal Credit Union

Genesee Regional Bank

Best Credit Union

ESL Federal Credit Union

Pittsford Federal Credit Union

The Summit Federal Credit Union

Best Employee Benefits Provider

Bene-Care Agency

Consiliarium Group, LLC

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Best Insurance Company

Christopher Williams Agency, Inc.

Concord Insurance Agency

Elmwood Agency

Best Mortgage Lender

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

Premium Mortgage Corporation

The Summit Federal Credit Union

Best Wealth Management

Brighton Securities

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

Thorley Wealth Management

General Business

Best Advertising Agency

Dixon Schwabl + Company

Edge Advertising Group

Linden Digital Marketing

Best Auto Dealer

Bob Johnson Buick GMC

Ide Honda

West Herr Ford of Webster

Best Digital Marketing Firm

Dixon Schwabl + Company

Edge Advertising Group

Linden Digital Marketing

Best Media Buying

Dixon Schwabl + Company

Edge Advertising Group

Jay Advertising

Best PR Agency

Dixon Schwabl + Company

Dresden Public Relations Inc.

Edge Advertising Group

Best Veterinarian

Mendon Village Animal Hospital

Northgate Animal Hospital

The Village Vet

Health Care

Best Assisted Living Facility

Clark Meadows

Solstice Senior Living at Fairport

Wolk Manor– a Jewish Senior Life Community

Best Health Fitness Company

585Fitness

Next Level Strength and Conditioning

Wellness 360 Physical Therapy & Massage Therapy

Best Health Insurance Provider

Ahrens Benefits Company

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

MVP Health Care

Best Home Health Care Agency

Happiness House

HCR Home Care

UR Medicine Home Care

Best Hospital

FF Thompson Hospital

Highland Hospital

Strong Memorial Hospital

Best Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation

MANA Performance Therapy

Regain Physical Therapy

Wellness 360 Physical Therapy & Massage Therapy

Best Retirement Community

Ferris Hills At West Lake

The Highlands at Pittsford

The Summit at Brighton – A Jewish Senior Life Community

Best Spa/Medical Spa

Quatela Center For Plastic Surgery

The Del Monte Lodge Renaissance Rochester Hotel & Spa

The Spa at Woodcliff

Best Urgent Care Center

Acute Kids Urgent Care

Thompson Health Urgent Care

UR Medicine Urgent Care

Legal Services

Best Civil Litigation Firm

Faraci Lange, LLP

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Best Criminal Defense Firm

Derek Wild Law

John F. Speranza, Esq.

Philippone Law Offices

Best Estate Planning

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Wesley Clark & Peshkin

Best Family Law Firm

Badain & Crowder

Heisman Nunes & Hull LLP

Wesley Clark & Peshkin

Best Intellectual Property Law Firm

Harris Beach PLLC

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

Underberg & Kessler LLP

Best Mediation Firm

Heisman Nunes & Hull LLP

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Wesley Clark & Peshkin

Best Medical Malpractice Firm

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC

Faraci Lange, LLP

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Best Personal Injury Firm

Faraci Lange LLP

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Best Real Estate Law Firm

Law Office of Mark M. Campanella

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Real Estate

Best Apartment Complex

Buckingham Commons

Creekstone Apartments & Townhomes

Tower280

Best Architectural Firm

Greater Living Architecture

LaBella Associates

SWBR

Best Commercial Real Estate Firm

Buckingham Properties

Gallina Development Corporation

Hanna Commercial Real Estate

Best Engineering Firm

LaBella Associates

McMahon LaRue Associates P.C.

SWBR

Best Home Builder

Kelly Homes of New York

Pride Mark Homes

Redstone Builders Inc.

Best Home Contractor/Repair/Remodeling

Arrow Kitchens & Bath

Oaks Construction

Rochester Colonial Manufacturing

Best Interior Design

Kitchens by Countryside

LaBella Associates

SWBR

Best Property Management Firm

Buckingham Properties

Gallina Development Corporation

Pride Mark Homes

Best Renovation Services

Arrow Kitchens & Bath

Buckingham Properties

Rochester Colonial Manufacturing

Best Residential Real Estate Firm

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Keller Williams Realty

Tru Agent Real Estate

Best Title Company

ABAR Abstract

Metro Real Estate Services

Webtitle Agency

Technology

Best Cybersecurity Company

CETech

CMIT Solutions of Rochester

Just Solutions, Inc.

Best Internet Service Provider

Charter Communications Inc.

Greenlight Networks

Just Solutions, Inc.

Best IT Outsourcing Firm

CETech

Focus Practice Management

Just Solutions, Inc.

Best Software Developer

Envative

Innovative Solutions

ITX Corp.

Best Web Design Firm

DNA Digital Marketing

Edge Advertising Group

Envative

Top Employers

Best Company Culture

Envative

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Thompson Health

Best Employee Recognition Program

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

Premium Mortgage Corporation

Thompson Health

Best Overall Company to Work For (1-75)

Edge Advertising Group

Envative

Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC

Best Overall Company to Work For (76-250)

Greenlight Networks

Premium Mortgage Corporation

Rochester Colonial Manufacturing

Best Overall Company to Work For (251-500)

ITX Corp.

LaBella Associates

Roberts Wesleyan University

Best Overall Company to Work For (501-1000)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust

HCR Home Care

Jewish Senior Life

Best Overall Company to Work For (1000+)

Rochester Institute of Technology

Thompson Health

Wegmans

Best Overall Leadership

Greenlight Networks

Thompson Health

TYS LLP

Best Training Program

Greenlight Networks

HCR Home Care

Thompson Health

Most Innovative Workplace

Greenlight Networks

Premium Mortgage Corporation

Thompson Health