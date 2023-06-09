The Daily Record announces Reader Rankings honorees

The votes are in, and The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal are pleased to announce the 2023 Reader Rankings Awards winners.
The winners will be celebrated and a top winner in each category will be revealed on Thursday, July 27 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Arbor at the Port, 1000 N. River St.
More than 13,000 nominations were collected during the nomination period in March. The winners were determined by nearly 30,000 votes cast from May 1-26.
Nominations and votes were gathered in 78 categories related to top employers; education; entertainment; finance, accounting and insurance; general business; health care; legal services; real estate; and technology.
The winners, in alphabetical order by category, are:
Education
Best Daycare
CP Rochester/Happiness House
Eastside YMCA Child Care Center at Fairport Baptist Homes
Razzle Dazzle Child Care
Rich Beginnings Child Care Center
Best Graduate Program
Roberts Wesleyan University
Rochester Institute of Technology
St. John Fisher University
Best MBA Program
Roberts Wesleyan University
Rochester Institute of Technology Saunders College of Business
University of Rochester Simon Business School
Best Pre-School
CP Rochester / Happiness House
Seton Catholic School
St Lawrence School
Best Private School
Aquinas Institute
Bishop Kearney High School
Seton Catholic School
Best Undergraduate Program
Roberts Wesleyan University
Rochester Institute of Technology
St. John Fisher University
Entertainment
Best Brewery
Genesee Brew House
Rohrbach Brewing Co.
Three Heads Brewing
Best Casino
del Lago Resort & Casino
Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack
Turning Stone Resort Casino
Best Caterer
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Eric’s Office Restaurant
Spinelli’s Catering & Event Space
Best Cultural Attraction
Rochester Museum & Science Center
Seneca Park Zoo
The Strong National Museum of Play
Best Distillery
Black Button Distilling
Hollerhorn Distilling
Iron Smoke Distillery
Best Event Meeting Facility
Roberts Wesleyan University Golisano Community Engagement Center
Spinelli’s Catering & Event Space
The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa – a DoubleTree by Hilton
Best Festival
Fairport Canal Days
Rochester International Jazz Festival
Rochester Lilac Festival
Best Florist
Rockcastle Florist
Stacy K Floral
Wisteria Flowers & Gifts
Best Golf Course
Oak Hill Country Club
Ridgemont Country Club
The Links at Greystone
Best Hotel
The Lake House on Canandaigua
The Strathallan Rochester Hotel & Spa – a DoubleTree by Hilton
Woodcliff Hotel & Spa
Best Live Theater
Blackfriars Theatre
Geva Theatre Center
Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Best Museum
Genesee Country Village & Museum
Rochester Museum & Science Center
The Strong National Museum of Play
Best Winery
Casa Larga Vineyards
Living Roots Urban Winery & Tasting Room
Three Brothers Winery
Finance, Accounting & Insurance
Best Accounting Firm
Insero & Co. CPAs, LLP
MMB + CO
TYS LLP
Best Business Banking
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
ESL Federal Credit Union
Genesee Regional Bank
Best Credit Union
ESL Federal Credit Union
Pittsford Federal Credit Union
The Summit Federal Credit Union
Best Employee Benefits Provider
Bene-Care Agency
Consiliarium Group, LLC
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
Best Insurance Company
Christopher Williams Agency, Inc.
Concord Insurance Agency
Elmwood Agency
Best Mortgage Lender
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
Premium Mortgage Corporation
The Summit Federal Credit Union
Best Wealth Management
Brighton Securities
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
Thorley Wealth Management
General Business
Best Advertising Agency
Dixon Schwabl + Company
Edge Advertising Group
Linden Digital Marketing
Best Auto Dealer
Bob Johnson Buick GMC
Ide Honda
West Herr Ford of Webster
Best Digital Marketing Firm
Dixon Schwabl + Company
Edge Advertising Group
Linden Digital Marketing
Best Media Buying
Dixon Schwabl + Company
Edge Advertising Group
Jay Advertising
Best PR Agency
Dixon Schwabl + Company
Dresden Public Relations Inc.
Edge Advertising Group
Best Veterinarian
Mendon Village Animal Hospital
Northgate Animal Hospital
The Village Vet
Health Care
Best Assisted Living Facility
Clark Meadows
Solstice Senior Living at Fairport
Wolk Manor– a Jewish Senior Life Community
Best Health Fitness Company
585Fitness
Next Level Strength and Conditioning
Wellness 360 Physical Therapy & Massage Therapy
Best Health Insurance Provider
Ahrens Benefits Company
Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
MVP Health Care
Best Home Health Care Agency
Happiness House
HCR Home Care
UR Medicine Home Care
Best Hospital
FF Thompson Hospital
Highland Hospital
Strong Memorial Hospital
Best Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation
MANA Performance Therapy
Regain Physical Therapy
Wellness 360 Physical Therapy & Massage Therapy
Best Retirement Community
Ferris Hills At West Lake
The Highlands at Pittsford
The Summit at Brighton – A Jewish Senior Life Community
Best Spa/Medical Spa
Quatela Center For Plastic Surgery
The Del Monte Lodge Renaissance Rochester Hotel & Spa
The Spa at Woodcliff
Best Urgent Care Center
Acute Kids Urgent Care
Thompson Health Urgent Care
UR Medicine Urgent Care
Legal Services
Best Civil Litigation Firm
Faraci Lange, LLP
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Best Criminal Defense Firm
Derek Wild Law
John F. Speranza, Esq.
Philippone Law Offices
Best Estate Planning
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Wesley Clark & Peshkin
Best Family Law Firm
Badain & Crowder
Heisman Nunes & Hull LLP
Wesley Clark & Peshkin
Best Intellectual Property Law Firm
Harris Beach PLLC
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP
Underberg & Kessler LLP
Best Mediation Firm
Heisman Nunes & Hull LLP
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Wesley Clark & Peshkin
Best Medical Malpractice Firm
Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC
Faraci Lange, LLP
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Best Personal Injury Firm
Faraci Lange LLP
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Best Real Estate Law Firm
Law Office of Mark M. Campanella
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.
Real Estate
Best Apartment Complex
Buckingham Commons
Creekstone Apartments & Townhomes
Tower280
Best Architectural Firm
Greater Living Architecture
LaBella Associates
SWBR
Best Commercial Real Estate Firm
Buckingham Properties
Gallina Development Corporation
Hanna Commercial Real Estate
Best Engineering Firm
LaBella Associates
McMahon LaRue Associates P.C.
SWBR
Best Home Builder
Kelly Homes of New York
Pride Mark Homes
Redstone Builders Inc.
Best Home Contractor/Repair/Remodeling
Arrow Kitchens & Bath
Oaks Construction
Rochester Colonial Manufacturing
Best Interior Design
Kitchens by Countryside
LaBella Associates
SWBR
Best Property Management Firm
Buckingham Properties
Gallina Development Corporation
Pride Mark Homes
Best Renovation Services
Arrow Kitchens & Bath
Buckingham Properties
Rochester Colonial Manufacturing
Best Residential Real Estate Firm
Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
Keller Williams Realty
Tru Agent Real Estate
Best Title Company
ABAR Abstract
Metro Real Estate Services
Webtitle Agency
Technology
Best Cybersecurity Company
CETech
CMIT Solutions of Rochester
Just Solutions, Inc.
Best Internet Service Provider
Charter Communications Inc.
Greenlight Networks
Just Solutions, Inc.
Best IT Outsourcing Firm
CETech
Focus Practice Management
Just Solutions, Inc.
Best Software Developer
Envative
Innovative Solutions
ITX Corp.
Best Web Design Firm
DNA Digital Marketing
Edge Advertising Group
Envative
Top Employers
Best Company Culture
Envative
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
Thompson Health
Best Employee Recognition Program
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
Premium Mortgage Corporation
Thompson Health
Best Overall Company to Work For (1-75)
Edge Advertising Group
Envative
Law Offices of Pullano & Farrow PLLC
Best Overall Company to Work For (76-250)
Greenlight Networks
Premium Mortgage Corporation
Rochester Colonial Manufacturing
Best Overall Company to Work For (251-500)
ITX Corp.
LaBella Associates
Roberts Wesleyan University
Best Overall Company to Work For (501-1000)
Canandaigua National Bank & Trust
HCR Home Care
Jewish Senior Life
Best Overall Company to Work For (1000+)
Rochester Institute of Technology
Thompson Health
Wegmans
Best Overall Leadership
Greenlight Networks
Thompson Health
TYS LLP
Best Training Program
Greenlight Networks
HCR Home Care
Thompson Health
Most Innovative Workplace
Greenlight Networks
Premium Mortgage Corporation
Thompson Health