Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Alexander P.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child neglect

Drug use

Matter of Alexander P.

CAF 21-01796

Appealed from Family Court, Oswego County

Background: The petitioner commenced a neglect proceeding alleging that, on two separate occasions, the respondent mother used an inhalant to the point that she was unable to care for her children. In both instances, the children found the mother unconscious and contacted the non-party father for assistance. The mother appealed from an order of a suspended judgment upon a finding that the mother neglected the children.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that, although no actual harm befell the children, the petitioner established that the other’s behavior while under the influence of an inhalant created an imminent danger of emotional or mental impairment to the children. The mother was passing out when her children were awake and in need of her care. The children were unable to wake her and were scared. The children reported that the mother used her medicine, which referred to the inhalant. This testimony was corroborated by the father and law enforcement that they observed the can of inhalants when they arrived at the mother’s house.

Stephanie R. Digiorgio for the respondent-appellant; Laura Estela Cardona, attorney for the children.

Oral argument video