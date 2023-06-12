Fourth Department – Confidential informant: People v. Myles

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Confidential informant

Probable cause

People v. Myles

KA 19-00115

Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, and tampering with physical evidence. On appeal he challenges a number of evidentiary rulings regarding his statements to law enforcement, identification testimony, and evidence obtained as a result of numerous search warrants.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the people properly established the reliability of the confidential informant. The officers were able to verify much of the information provided by the CI, which consisted of detailed information about the robbery of the victim’s home, a plot to kidnap the victim, and the ultimate assault of the victim. When the victim went missing, officers surveilled the defendant’s home and observed a man and woman working in the backyard in the middle of the night.

David M. Abbatoy Jr., of the Abbatoy Law firm, for the defendant-appellant; Martin P, McCarthy II, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video