Fourth Department – Motion for summary judgment: O’Neill v. Buffalo Southwestern LLC

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Motion for summary judgment

Cure defect in motion – Unsworn meteorologist report

O’Neill v. Buffalo Southwestern LLC

CA 22-00908

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action for damages following a slip and fall on snow and ice in the defendants’ parking lot. One of the defendants contracted with a defendant snow removal service. The defendants moved for summary judgment on the basis that there was a storm in progress. The court granted the motion.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the defendants submitted an unsworn report of an expert meteorologist in support of their motion. However, they submitted an affidavit of that same meteorologist in reply papers to which he attached the same report submitted in the initial moving papers. The Appellate Division held that, under the circumstances, it was not an abuse of its discretion in allowing the defendants to correct the unsworn report by submitting the same evidence in proper form in their reply papers.

Anthony V. Iacono, of Andrews, Bernstein, Maranto & Nicotra, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Justin L. Hendricks, of Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak, for the defendants-respondents.

Oral argument video