Law enforcement officials say the arrest of four dozen people has dismantled a major drug-trafficking organization that brazenly sold fentanyl, cocaine and heroin throughout Monroe and Wayne counties, as well as the entire Finger Lakes Region.

Launched by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office three years ago, the investigation ultimately included 17 law enforcement agencies — including the Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and two sheriff’s departments from California — as well as the New York State Attorney General’s Office, and led to the arrest of 48 individuals from 15 different communities.

“I would be so bold as to say the quality of life in Western New York just improved tremendously,” Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

Authorities seized more than 10 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 10 kilograms of cocaine and a quarter pound of heroin. The street value was more than $9 million, Attorney General Letitia James said.

“This is an astonishing amount of drugs,” James said.

Authorities also seized 19 illegal firearms and $440,000 cash.

“Three years ago the roots of this investigation began with the search of the source of supply of illicit narcotics in Wayne County, and quickly led us to the entirety of the Finger Lakes Region,” Milby said.

There were three phases of the investigation, authorities said.

The first focused on alleged traffickers based in Wayne County, Michael Danzey and his brother, Terrance Raggs. From that investigation, law enforcement officials learned Aaron Sweeney and Ryan Faniel were two other central figures allegedly selling cocaine and oxycodone in Wayne, Monroe and Ontario counties.

That led to the second phase, targeting five residents in the 200 block of Avenue D in the city of Rochester. “They all lived within a few yards of each other, making Avenue D a major drug hub,” James said. “Buyers would be directed to different colored houses to pick up their drugs.”

Their supplier was Luis Rivera, authorities allege. He and his sons, Luis Emmanuel, Natan Rivera and Jacob Rivera, operated a multi-kilogram level fentanyl and cocaine distribution network with supply roots in California, the indictment says.

Luis and Jacob Rivera used proceeds from drug sales to purchase real estate through various limited liability companies, authorities allege. Both were charged with Operating as a Major Trafficker, which carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life.

“We need to hold these people accountable for peddling this poison in our neighborhoods,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said.

