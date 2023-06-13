Fourth Department – Education Law: Robinson v. Board of Education of Manchester-Shortsville

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Education Law

Reinstatement of position – Demand – Laches

Robinson v. Board of Education of Manchester-Shortsville

CA 22-00824

Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County

Background: The petitioner commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking reinstatement of her employment with the respondent school district. The district reduced her position as an English language arts teacher from full-time to part-time. She later resigned for financial reasons. Seven months after accepting her resignation, the district posted an opening for a full-time ELA teacher. Although the petitioner applied for the opening and went through the formal application process, she rejected the position when it was offered to her. Four months later she submitted a demand that she be recalled to her prior position pursuant to Section 3013(3)(a) of the Education Law. The district refused. The petitioner now appeals from the dismissal of her petition.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the petitioner knew or should have known of facts that gave her a clear right to relief as of April, seven months after her resignation was accepted. However, she did not make the demand until beyond the four month limitation period.

Clayton E. Eichelberger for the petitioner-appellant; Charles C. Spagnoli, of Ferrara Fiorenza, for the respondents-respondents.

Oral argument video