Fourth Department – General Municipal Law: Peterson v. Town of Alexandria

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

General Municipal Law

Summary investigation – Appointed expert accountant

Peterson v. Town of Alexandria

CA 21-01495

Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County

Background: The petitioner commenced a special proceeding seeking a summary investigation pursuant to General Municipal Law into the financial affairs of the respondent town. The petitioner presented the affidavits of property owners who paid taxes on real property within the town, alleging that the moneys of the town consisting of sewer and water funds were being unlawfully or corruptly expended. The petitioner appealed from a determination that the allegations had not been substantially proved.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that it was not an abuse of discretion to allow the town to appoint its own accounting expert, nor was it an abuse of discretion to consider the report prepared by the accountant, particularly in view of the petitioner’s involvement in the selection of the court-appointed expert accounting firm.

Gregory D. Eriksen, of Bousquet Holstein, for the petitioner-appellant; Robert J. Slye, of Slye Law Offices, for the respondent-respondent.

