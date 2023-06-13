Fourth Department – Statute of Frauds: Preston v. Nichols

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Statute of Frauds

E-mail – Partial performance

Preston v. Nichols

CA 22-00783

Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking to enforce an alleged oral agreement to sell real property and seeking money damages for fraudulent inducement and unjust enrichment. The defendant appealed from an order denying his pre-answer motion to dismiss the plaintiff’s complaint and to cancel the notice of pendency.

Ruling: The Appellate Division dismissed two causes of action and cancelled the notice of pendency. The court held that an email sent by a party, under which the sending party’s name is typed, can constitute a signed writing for the purposes of the statute of frauds, however, not one of the text messages or emails submitted by the plaintiff contains a signature block or other electronic signature of the defendant. The court also held that the doctrine of partial performance does not apply to defeat the affirmative defense of the statute of frauds, as the plaintiff’s actions in paying property taxes and renovating a sunroom on the property were not unequivocally referable to an agreement to purchase the property to warrant invoking the doctrine of part performance.

Michael J. Wegman, of Boylan Code, for the defendant-appellant; David D. Benz, of Cheney Law Firm, for the plaintiff-respondent.

Oral argument video