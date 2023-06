Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 11-12, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded May 11, 2023

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT

LITTLE, JAHMEL S

19 WEYL STREET APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $150.00

LOSADA PANTOJA, HELMYS E

357 ALEXANDER STREET 18, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $676.00

LUTTERODT, MIPRECIOUS

209 PEMBROOKE DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $826.00

MADISON, TAMIRA D

58 BALSAM LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $500.00

MAKSIMCHUK, VASILIY

21 TROPEX POINT, GREECE NY 14626

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,926.00

MALDONADO, ROY M

183 SHELTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $198.00

MARIN, YAIDELIZE A

65 LOCUST STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $200.00

MASTROMONICO, DANIELLE D

63 WILLIAM WARFIELD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $450.00

MAYS, TRAVIS A

1857 DEWEY AVENUE APT 15488, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $780.00

MCCRAY, JESSICA N

142 PARSELLS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $466.00

MCFADDEN, ARTEZ T

52 CALVIN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $2,500.00

MCKEE, JESSIE J

28 QUINCY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $850.00

MELENDEZ, JAFET ROSADO R

46 AURORA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $300.00

MENDEZ, JOEL A

201 MYRTLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $300.00

MIRANDA MENDEZ, STEPHANIE M

60 BENDING CREEK ROAD 4, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $200.00

MOODY, CLIFTON J

53 MAZDA TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,126.00

NAPIER, RENALDO J

679 PLYMOUTH AVENUE SOUTH, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,426.00

NESMITH, DOMENIC J

182 AVENUE D A105, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $108.00

NESMITH, MAKAYLA V

139 GLENORA GARDENS 2, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

ORTIZ, OLGA

194 SPRINGFIELD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $514.00

PARKER, WALTER

204 INGLEWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $281.00

PEREZ, VICTOR J

111 DIX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $550.00

PEREZ, VICTOR J

111 DIX STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $750.00

PLAZA CORCHADO, RAFAEL

287 WHITNEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $188.00

POSTELL, BRIANNA E

40 BRANDYWINE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $526.00

PRATT, CLIFFORD C

434 SOUTH UNION STREET, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,026.00

PUGH, ELNORA N

87 LEFROIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $450.00

RICHARDS, SHAMOR D

142 LAURELTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $300.00

RIVERA, HERIBERTO RUIZ

10 MANHATTAN SQUARE 1W, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $250.00

ROBINSON, E S

224 NORTON VILLAGE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $601.00

SEPULVEDA, MADELINE

22 EAST 112TH STREET APT 202, NEW YORK NY 10029

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $800.00

SERRANOROSADO, A

31 HARRIS STREET APT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $300.00

SHAW, DOMINIQUE L

35 TEXAS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $350.00

SINGLETON, C A

18 WELLINGTON AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $388.00

SMITH, SAYQWAN N

14 LASER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $475.00

SMITH, SAYQWAN N

14 LASER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $325.00

STARWALD, LYLE E

5839 CHILI AVENUE J156, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $526.00

STEVENSON, JAHLEEK I

732 LING RIAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $763.00

STINSON, SAVION H

26 RYANS RUN, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $550.00

STOCK, TARRIECE

80 FLEMINGS STREET 1, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $576.00

STUMPF, NICHOLAS B

1712 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,275.00

STUMPF, NICHOLAS B

1712 LAKE ROAD, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $500.00

TAYLOR, JAZ D

200 EAST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $250.00

TAYLOR, KELLIE C

139 GREENLEAF MEADOWS ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $125.00

TAYLOR, SHYLYNN

452 BERNARD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $926.00

THOMAS, WENDOLYNNE D

465 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $576.00

TOWNSEND, WILEY C

125 ST PAUL STREET APT 610, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $400.00

VALDEZ, MICHAEL A VICENTE

6548 PERSHING AVENUE APARTMENT 10, ORLANDO FL 32822

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $200.00

VAZQUEZ, DAISY

172 MOHAWK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,026.00

VAZQUEZ, JOSE A

118 BOWMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $450.00

VEGA, DAVID

56 BUELL STREET APARTMENT 2, BATAVIA NY 14020

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,451.00

WALKER, NADINE N

55 THORNDALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $138.00

WALKER, NADINE N

55 THORNDALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $600.00

WALKER, NADINE N

55 THORNDALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $100.00

WALKER, NADINE N

55 THORNDALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,676.00

WALTON-CARTER, AJ

17 S MADISON PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $175.00

WARD, SHONNEIK M

16 LANDSTONE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $776.00

WASHINGTON, JOHN J

10 ERIE MANOR LANE APT 3, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $475.00

WELLS, DEVANTE M

591 WILKINS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $826.00

WHITEHEAD, JAMES A

113 N CLINTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14604

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $1,551.00

WILLIAMS, JOHNNIE

364 GLENWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $588.00

WILSON, MARLENA D

660 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $400.00

WINDOM, KENNETH B

82 NETTLECREEK ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $900.00

WRIGHT, JOSEPH P

634 ARNETT BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY

Amount: $576.00

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

DONG, XUE MEI

112 DUFFERN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA

Amount: $5,331.96

FRANCATI, GERALD J JR

120 SEWILO HILLS DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA

Amount: $3,318.31

SERAFINE, GENE S

1048 FARNSWORTH ROAD SOUTH, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF WELLS FARGO BANK NA

Amount: $6,818.02

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

AFT INC et ano

1680 LYDELL AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BUSINESS COUNCIL WORKERS COMPENSATION MANUFACTURERS GROUP SELF INSURANCE TRUST

Amount: $15,803.69

ARIES PRECISION PRODUCTS INC et ano

1120 OHSTROM PARK, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: BUSINESS COUNCIL WORKERS COMPENSATION MANUFACTURERS GROUP SELF INSURANCE TRUST

Amount: $3,904.44

CONNECTION MOLD INC

1197 MT READ BOULEVARD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BUSINESS COUNCIL WORKERS COMPENSATION MANUFACTURERS GROUP SELF INSURANCE TRUST

Amount: $17,477.02

EDWARD HEIL SCREW PRODUCTS INC

10 WRIGHT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: BUSINESS COUNCIL WORKERS COMPENSATION MANUFACTURERS GROUP SELF INSURANCE TRUST

Amount: $8,366.66

ELITE BAKING COMPANY et ano

97 CAVERSHAM WOODS, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Favor: BUSINESS COUNCIL WORKERS COMPENSATION MANUFACTURERS GROUP SELF INSURANCE TRUST

Amount: $4,462.22

ELTREX INDUSTRIES INC

65 SULLIVAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: BUSINESS COUNCIL WORKERS COMPENSATION MANUFACTURERS GROUP SELF INSURANCE TRUST

Amount: $22,868.87

NORTH CREEK WOODWORKING et ano

31 SOMERTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: BUSINESS COUNCIL WORKERS COMPENSATION MANUFACTURERS GROUP SELF INSURANCE TRUST

Amount: $2,379.85

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BERRY, BREANNE R

6001 STATE ROUTE 96, FARMINGTON NY 14425

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $205.00

BROWN, JACOB P

19 PORTSMOUTH TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $900.00

HOLLISTER, KYLE J

4 SUTER TERRACE LOWER, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

HUGHSON, DEFENDANT LF

327 W BANK STREET, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $53.00

JAIME, JASMINE L

108 WEST FILBERT, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $170.00

KINGCADE, LEAROAN

114 DEPEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $160.00

MIGLIORE, KAREN L

321 E COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $130.00

TENZIE, LA-ASIA I

133 MILTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $300.00

YOUNG, CAMERON M

8 GARRISON DRIVE, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT

Amount: $168.00

Judgments

Recorded May 12, 2023

JUDGMENT

BROOKS, RONNIE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ESHENAUR, EVAN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LOZADA-FERRER, CARLOS

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MYERS, AMANDA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

RODRIGUEZ, ERIC

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

STEINER, DEAN JR

JR JR, JR JR JR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TILLIS, WILLIE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

WATKINS, CALVIN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

WHEELER, BRYANT

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ALL-PRO FINISHINGS LLC et ano

16 BEDFORD STREET, BINGHAMTON NY 13903

Favor: THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY

Attorney: STEVEN E FEDER ESQ

Amount: $2,854.61

BIG BOSS SOUND SYSTEM & MORE LLC et al

BIG BOSS SOUND SYSTEM & MORE LLC BIG BOSS SOUND SYSTEM & MORE LLC, BIG BOSS SOUND SYSTEM & MORE LLC BIG BOSS SOUND SYSTEM & MORE LLC BIG B

Favor: BHB722 INC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $66,162.08

BROCKPORT CONTRACTING LLC et al

BROCKPORT CONTRACTING LLC BROCKPORT CONTRACTING LLC, BROCKPORT CONTRACTING LLC BROCKPORT CONTRACTING LLC BROCK

Favor: KEYBANK N.A.

Attorney: DAVID M TANG ESQ

Amount: $412,981.23

C-ALEXANDER LLC et ano

C-ALEXANDER LLC C-ALEXANDER LLC, C-ALEXANDER LLC C-ALEXANDER LLC C-ALE

Favor: JRG FUNDING LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $28,125.00

CONLON, TIFFANY J

122 GREEN MOOR WAY APARTMENT 5, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $3,171.68

DANIELS III, CHARLES EDWARD et ano

3899 PRESERVE CROSSING BOULEVARD, COLUMBUS OH 43230

Favor: JRG FUNDING LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $68,750.00

FOSTER, ANGELA

Favor: RESURGENT RECEIVABLES LLC

Attorney: MICHAEL J FLORIO ESQ

Amount: $1,981.52

KEISER, CHARLES J

38 KEITH TERRACE, NORTH CHILI NY 14514

Favor: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Attorney: JOSEPH JAKAS ESQ

Amount: $5,432.77

KUCMEROWSKI, DANIEL

54 QUARRY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: HEATHER A JOHNSON ESQ

Amount: $1,307.88

LYNCH, QUEST L

Favor: SPENCERPORT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ

Amount: $2,542.87

MCGILL, KASSADY R.

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Attorney: JOHN K MCANDREW ESQ

Amount: $6,859.52

RODRIGUEZ, TATIANA M

270 SENECA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A.

Attorney: ADAM HUGHES ESQ

Amount: $2,372.06

SHENGULETTE, DAVID P

76 MCNAUGHTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: JASON KIM ESQ

Amount: $6,421.29

STEEB, CAROLYN J

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JOSEPH RANALDO ESQ

Amount: $26,108.73

SUDORE, JAMIE

Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK

Attorney: STEPHANIE MAIDA ESQ

Amount: $7,227.67

WILSON, SANDRA

91 HONEY BUNCH LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: DAVID SUSSMAN ESQ

Amount: $2,792.30

WOODARD, MEGAN

Favor: CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: JACQUELINE TIERNEY ESQ

Amount: $3,125.73

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

LAGEORGE, TINA M

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

HABERGER, JOHN R

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, SUPREME COURT

A SWEENEY MASONRY INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

CARING HEARTS OF ROCHESTER LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

CORDELLOS IRONDEQUOIT INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ELITE ALLIANCE LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

ELITE ALLIANCE LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

FLANAGAN, DANIEL T et ano

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

GAMBINO INSULATION INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

NEW YORK STATE BALLET CORP

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

PITTSFORD-BRIGHTON SNOWPLOWING & LANDSCAPE SERVICES INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

PROIETTI, ANTHONY P

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SAKURA HOME LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

SPIN-RITE INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

TDG ACQUISITION COMPANY LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

VRD DECORATING INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

TISDALE, MARY

Favor: MIDLAND MANAGEMENT LLC

JUDGMENT VACATED, SUPREME COURT

ROSS, SHETARA

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

A/K/A RICHARD R. COWLEY et ano

Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC

Amount:

aka William S Harrison et ano

Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK

Amount:

ANDERSON, TRAVIS R

Favor: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA

Amount:

ARENA, ANTHONY

Favor: CREDIT CORP SOLUTIONS INC

Amount:

Aspenleiter, Alicia

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

BELL, ERIC

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

Amount:

BENJAMIN, CHRISTIAN

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Amount:

BISSINGER, JASON

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

BURGOS, LESLIE

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK NA

Amount:

CANTY, LATOYA S

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Amount:

CASTLE, AL R

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

CHANTHALANGSY, BOUAVANH

Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC

Amount:

CHANTHALANGSY, BOUAVANH

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Amount:

DELANO, SHANNON E

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Amount:

Deravens, Deborah

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

FERGUSON, CHARLOTTE M

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Amount:

FORTE, ANTHONY

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Amount:

Gloss, Christopher W.

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

GRAHAM, KYRON

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

Hamer, Deidra L.

Favor: AUTOVEST LLC

Amount:

HART, JASON G

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Amount:

HINMAN, BRANDON et ano

Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC

Amount:

HINMAN, BRANDON et ano

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Amount:

HINMAN, BRANDON et ano

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Amount:

JACKSON, STEVEN

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

Amount:

JORDAN, JULIE A

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA

Amount:

KEABLE, JAMES

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Amount:

Ladlee, Wayne

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC et ano

Amount:

MATEO, CARLOS

Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC

Amount:

MATHEWS, SHEENA

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP

Amount:

McCray, Fanysha

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

ORTIZ, MARICELI

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

PANGRAZIO, MEGAN

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Amount:

PAULINO, ANTHONY

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

PIERRE, LUDERSON

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Amount:

ROBERTS, CARRIE

Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC

Amount:

SCOTT, DYLAN G

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

Amount:

SMITH, BRADLEY P

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

SNYDER, MARK T

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA

Amount:

SZYMANSKI, TERA A

Favor: Urban League of Rochester Economic Development Corp.

Amount:

SZYMANSKI, TERA A

Favor: URBAN LEAGUE OF ROCHESTER ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP

Amount:

SZYMANSKI, TERA A

Favor: URBAN LEAGUE OF ROCHESTER ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP

Amount:

TAYLOR, DARIUS

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

TORRES, ELIZABETH

Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION

Amount:

VILAYSAK, VIRA

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK NA

Amount:

WILLIS, VERONDA

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC AS ASSIGNEE OF CITIBANK NA

Amount: