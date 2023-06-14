Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Jahkai S.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child neglect

Drug use – Mental illness

Matter of Jahkai S.

CAF 22-00278

Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County

Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that determined that she neglected the subject children.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the evidence demonstrated that the mother called for an ambulance to transport her to a hospital’s comprehensive psychiatric emergency program because she did not feel safe at home. Upon admission, she was found to be psychotic and unable to care for herself. The mother admitted to regular PCP use, including earlier in the week and she admitted to not taking her psychiatric medication in a month. Further, the mother was unable to plan for the children’s care on her own.

Veronica Reed for the respondent-appellant; Erin Welch Fair, county attorney, for the petitioner-respondent; Catherine M. Sullivan, attorney for the children.

Oral argument video