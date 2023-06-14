Monroe County adds road patrol deputies, creates investigations center

Monroe County legislators approved a $7.3 million investment in law enforcement initiatives on Tuesday night that will increase road patrols and create a shared investigations center.

The legislation, approved by a 23-5 vote, will add 41 sworn members of the sheriff’s road patrol in towns and villages and creates the Regional Investigative Operations Center (RIOC).

“Modern challenges like smash-and-grabs, catalytic converter and car thefts, and drug and gun violence are requiring us to be more innovative in our approach to addressing these crimes, keeping residents safe and holding people accountable,” County Executive Adam Bello said in a news release.

“This historic investment will reshape the way the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will operate for years to come by giving our law enforcement officers the tools they need and the ability to adjust to the challenges they face.”

The funding provides 30 new road patrol deputies and three lieutenants. They will be divided amongst the three coverage zones. The county said years of “disinvestment in the sheriff’s office have result in understaffed positions and limited geographic coverage. This has forced some deputies to cover more than 30 square miles on their own.”

Coverage at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport also will be enhanced and positions will be created for an additional juvenile investigator position and a county-wide crime coordinator.

The RIOC will provide communication and coordination for multiple law enforcement agencies, using software technology to assist in addressing crime patterns, as well as threats of violence, across multiple jurisdictions.

The legislature’s 14 Republicans along with nine Democrats voted in favor, though the Republican caucus in a news releaase accused “anti-police” Democrats of attempting to sabotage passage.

“We need to invest in law enforcement now more than ever,” Steve Brew (R-Chili) said at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Rachel Barnhart (D-Rochester) voted in favor but believes investment in other programs is also necessary.

“We have to address problem-solving from more than a law enforcement-only perspective,” Barnhart said. “These young people are telling us they are not OK through their actions. We need to do more for at-risk youth and their families to get them on a path to stability and success.

“If we are serious about public safety we will do this.”

She said she will introduce as a matter of importance a proposal to create a task force on youth and family support.

Albert Blankley (D-Brighton) cast one of the nay votes, saying he understands the need for a greater law enforcement presence. But he added, “I would like to see a concurrent investment in elements of proactive and preventative services, and without the necessary data to support this, I can’t in good conscience support this.”

[email protected]/(585) 653-4020