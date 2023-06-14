Second Circuit – False endorsement: Souza v. Exotic Island Enterprises Inc.

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

False endorsement

Identity of celebrity – Zone of injury – False advertising

Souza v. Exotic Island Enterprises Inc.

21-2149-cv

Judges Lynch, Nardini, and Menashi

Background: The plaintiffs are a group of current and former professional models and they appealed from the grant of summary judgment to the defendant on their claims arising from the use of their images in social media posts promoting a gentlemen’s club. They argue that the district court misapplied the framework for evaluating the likelihood of consumer confusion in the context of a Lanham Act false endorsement claim, misapplied the reach in the false advertising context, and applied the wrong statute of limitations on their state law claims.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that the false endorsement claims were foreclosed by Electra v. 59 Murray Enters., Inc., 987 F.3d 233 (2d Cir), noting that the identifiable mark in question is the identity of the purported endorser herself. The court also found that the false advertising claims were founded upon injuries that either fell outside the zone of interests protected by the Lanham Act, or were unsubstantiated by the record. Finally, the bulk of their state-law right of publicity claims were barred by New York’s one-year statute of limitations for such claims.

John V. Golaszewski, of Casas Law Firm, for the plaintiffs-appellants; Michael Kolb, of O’Connor & Partners, for the defendants-appellees.

Oral argument audio