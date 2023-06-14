Vaughan Baio & Partners opens western New York office

The Philadelphia law firm of Vaughan Baio & Partners (VBP) has added Danielle Engel as a partner who will expand the firm’s footprint into western New York by launching the firm’s Buffalo office.

She is the latest attorney to join from Goldberg Segalla. Nine others joined VBP in August 2021 to establish offices in Albany and Syracuse.

Engel focuses on workers’ compensation defense and has extensive experience representing insurance carriers, third party administrators and self-insured employers.

“Danielle has a thriving practice and stellar reputation,” VBP’s Managing Partner Joe Vaughan said in a news release.

“We are thrilled that she is at the helm of our newest office in Buffalo and look forward to working with her to grow our presence in western New York.”

“It’s a great feeling to continue building our firm — which opened its doors as Vaughan Baio & Partners at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 — with trusted colleagues who have the same high standards and commitment to excellence,” said VBP’s Madeline Baio.

Named a Rising Star by the Upstate New York Super Lawyers every year since 2017, Engel’s experience includes successfully defending a claim for years of reduced earnings, which saved her client hundreds of thousands of dollars. She has also litigated complex opiate medication issues that reduced the cost of Medicare set asides for her client.

“Joining Vaughan Baio was an exciting opportunity to reconnect with my colleagues at a very entrepreneurial, forward-thinking firm,” said Engel.

“I’m grateful Joe and Madeline put their faith in me to build an experienced team and grow our presence in the Buffalo region,” she said.

In addition to Engel, VBP added three new associates with a fourth starting later this month.

Adrienne Anderson, licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, represents clients in the transportation, gig economy, and construction industry on matters including construction defect litigation, general negligence, and premises liability. She is based in the Philadelphia office.

Marissa Hill began her career at VBP as a law clerk. Successfully passing the bar in February, Marissa works closely with Joe Vaughan and partner Jacqueline Larkin on business litigation, bankruptcy, and foreclosure matters. She is also involved in matters including transportation and gig economy. She is in the Philadelphia office.

Lindsay Switzer focuses her practice on insurance defense matters for clients in the hospitality industry including casinos, fitness clubs and restaurants, as well as individuals and municipalities. She is in the firm’s Atlantic City office.

Gregory Fischer will join later this month and will work closely with partner Pam Cochenour in the firm’s Pittsburgh office. Fischer has extensive experience defending employers and insurers in all aspects of Pennsylvania workers’ compensation litigation, in both the trial and appellate forums.

The firm also announced the opening of an office in Tampa to serve clients in the central region of the state. This is the latest growth for VBP in Florida after the firm expanded its footprint there last winter with the addition of 11 attorneys who joined in Palm Beach Gardens and Sarasota.

