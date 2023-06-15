First cannabis retail licenses approved for the Finger Lakes region 

New York’s Cannabis Control Board approved 34 Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses Thursday, including the first seven for the Finger Lakes region.

The seven applicants that were approved from the Finger Lakes region were:

MJ Dispensary LLC

William J. Wheeler

Scott M General

MACH ENTERPRISES LLC

High Points of the Finger Lakes LLC

Canna Life LLC, and

Northfield Consulting LLC

The Finger Lakes region was able to be considered for licenses following the settlement earlier this month of a lawsuit filed by an out-of-state business owner, who claimed the process favors New York residents over out-of-state residents in violation of constitutional interstate commerce protections. The Finger Lakes region was the last in the state to be considered for licenses as a result of the suit.

In addition to the seven Finger Lakes licenses, the following regions were awarded applications in this round: Bronx (2), Brooklyn (7), Central New York (2), Manhattan (2), Mid-Hudson (10) and Queens (4).

The approved provisional licensees are now approved to submit final application materials to the state office, upon approval of which, they can receive final licensure and open and operate their retail dispensary.

Tremaine Wright, chairwoman of the Cannabis Control Board, said the board would continue to prioritize expanding access and further opening New York state’s cannabis supply chain.

Currently there are 13 open cannabis retailers statewide and over 40 in development. Over 250 licenses have been approved across the state, with 21 percent of New Yorkers now living in a city with legal cannabis access.

The Office of Cannabis Mangement reported that New York cannabis sales so far this year are $22.6 million.

At the meeting, other applicants, as well as growers and attorneys representing the goods and services providers, expressed frustration over the slow speed of the industry roll-out, with applicants and farmers saying they are having financial struggles as a result.

