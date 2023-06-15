Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Swanton

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Murder

Justification – Dubious testimony

People v. Swanton

KA 22-01032

Appealed from Herkimer County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder, assault, and two counts of criminal use of a firearm. The defendant argues that the court erred in failing to charge the jury with the defense of justification.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and granted a new trial. The court held that the evidence established that the defendant attended a party at the first victim’s residence on the day of the shooting. The second victim was in attendance. The defendant insulted one of the guests at the party and the first victim asked the defendant to leave. When he returned to his residence, both victims arrived at the defendant’s residence and a physical altercation ensued. The first victim was shot and killed in the defendant’s driveway. The defendant testified that he was pinned to the ground and repeatedly punched in the face. The court held that, while the defendant’s version of events may be dubious, the court is required to give the justification charge.

Frank Policelli for the defendant-appellant.

Oral argument video