Fourth Department – Speedy trial: People v. Session

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Speedy trial

Adjournment – Exceptional circumstance

People v. Session

KA 17-00561

Appealed from Monroe County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of robbery. Upon remittal, the court conducted a hearing on an outstanding issue regarding whether an 83-day period should have been excluded because it resulted from an adjournment requested or consented to by the defendant’s second counsel or was the result of an exceptional circumstance for the purpose of a speedy trial motion to dismiss. The court held that the period was not chargeable to the people because it was occasioned by an exceptional circumstance as a material witness was unavailable because he had left the United States to attend the funeral of a family member.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant had failed to meet his burden demonstrating the statutory provisions did not apply and the 83-day period in question was not chargeable to the people.

David R. Juergens, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Martin P. McCarthy II, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.