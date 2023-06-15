Louis Cristo

President, Trevett Cristo

Years in current role: 15

What do you enjoy most about your position?

There is a great deal of validation in being able to help people in bringing very difficult circumstances to a resolution. They are navigating a stressful situation that likely will affect them for the rest of their lives, and it is an honor to be able to guide them through the process.

What is one thing you hope to accomplish before the end of the year?

The firm is moving its headquarters to a new location, and we are trying to make sure the move is beneficial to and comfortable for our clients. We have been situated in one location for over 95 years! Stay tuned for the move information!

What are the biggest current challenges in personal injury law?

Trial attorneys of the present era are facing a diminishing sense of belonging to a community. The dispersal of the practice into the digital age, off-site law practices and court conferences, home offices and Zoom calls has reduced the ability to resolve matters through simple, in-person communication. It can’t be overestimated how beneficial to a client’s case that practice is.

This profile is part of The Daily Record's Power List for Personal Injury for 2023. Information used in this profile was sourced from the honoree. View the full list here.