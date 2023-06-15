Peter J. Gregory

Partner, McConville Considine Cooman & Morin, P.C.

Years in current role: 5

What do you enjoy most about your position?

I pride myself on helping our clients resolve problems. Nobody expects to have their life upended when seriously injured in an accident caused by the carelessness or recklessness of others. I enjoy working as an advisor and advocate for my injured clients through what can be a very stressful process. As a parent, I am most proud of my work representing injured children. From dog bites to car accidents, we will never be able to undo the physical and emotional scars from these incidents, but our civil justice system allows financial compensation for a small part in helping make them whole again, and it is incredibly rewarding to provide some financial relief to these children and their families.

What is one thing you hope to accomplish before the end of the year?

I have two pending car accident cases nearing completion in which my clients were seriously injured: one involving a pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing the street and another in which a vehicle crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic and collided head-on into my client’s vehicle. I hope to revolve them both soon either by settlement or trial.

What are the biggest current challenges in personal injury law?

The process of navigating the various layers of insurance coverages and potential liens is becoming increasingly complicated. It’s important for those injured in accidents to work with personal injury attorneys that are experienced with these issues. There are also excellent local providers that support the lien resolution process and give other assistance.

What do you think the biggest change in your practice area will be over the next 3-5 years?

I think that the biggest change in my practice area over the next 3-5 years will be the utilization of artificial intelligence. AI is already integrating into our email system and marketing plan. Over time, we will see it used more in the legal research and writing fields. This presents opportunities for efficiencies, but I believe that it may also present challenges of which we may not yet be aware.

What do you enjoy most about practicing law in the Rochester area?

The small and close-knit legal community in Rochester is wonderfully collegial. Even in a field as inherently adversarial as personal injury litigation, opposing counsel from the Rochester area is usually friendly, accommodating and willing to work towards a resolution that is reasonable for both sides. It is a pleasure working here.

This profile is part of The Daily Record's Power List for Personal Injury for 2023. Information used in this profile was sourced from the honoree. View the full list here.