Second Circuit – Sentencing conditions: United States of America v. Kunz

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Sentencing conditions

Child pornography – Reasonableness of supervised release

United States of America v. Kunz

21-2577-cr

Judges Livingston, Calabresi, and Lynch

Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment imposing special conditions of supervised released making his internet and computer access contingent on his compliance with computer monitoring terms devised by the U.S. Probation Office, noting that the terms imposed impermissibly delegated its judicial authority to the probation office.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that, while an expansive reading of certain Probation’s Computer and Internet Monitoring Program terms themselves, as well as the court-imposed special conditions requiring the defendant’s compliance with those terms in order to access the internet, raise a number of legitimate concerns, these concerns can be resolved by construing his computer monitoring restrictions by a sensible reading. The court noted the specific facts of the case and the rationale for monitoring the defendant’s computer given the prolific record of supervised release violations. The Second Circuit held that the district court was not obligated to recite from the context pro forma or to pick through every condition and explain, point-by-point how each was responsive to the offending conduct.

Toffany H. Lee, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee; Anne M. Burger, of the Federal Public Defender’s Office, for the defendant-appellant.

Oral argument audio