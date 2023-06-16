Fourth Department – Murder: People v. Tohafijian

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Murder

Sufficiency of identification – Jury instructions and suicide attempt

People v. Tohafijian

KA 20-00600

Appealed from Seneca County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder stemming from a double homicide where he allegedly shot and killed his former girlfriend, who recently accused him of rape, as well as a another individual who was merely present at the time the defendant shot and killed the former girlfriend.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that there were two witnesses who identified the defendant as the shooter, both of whom had known him for years. The identification testimony was corroborated by cell phone data and surveillance videos, which confirmed that the defendant was present at the scene at the time of the homicide. Furthermore, a rifle was obtained by the defendant on the day of the murders and he previously expressed his desire to kill his former girlfriend and commit suicide thereafter. The Appellate Division further held that defense counsel was not ineffective for failing to oppose the inclusion of jury instructions regarding the defendant’s suicide attempt and whether that conduct demonstrated his consciousness of guilt as it reiterated defense counsel’s point that there could have been an innocent explanation for the defendant’s attempted suicide.

Charles J. Greenberg for the defendant-appellant; R. Michael Tantillo, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

