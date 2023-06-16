Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Swartz

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Sex Offender Registration Act

Federal and state offenses – Mitigating circumstances

People v. Swartz

KA 21-00987

Appealed from Monroe County Court

Background: The defendant appeals from orders that determined he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. The defendant was deemed a presumptive level two risk pursuant to his state convictions and a level one risk pursuant to his federal conviction. The county court determined that an upward departure to a level three risk was warranted in light of both his convictions.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant’s acceptance of responsibility, lack of criminal history, and completion of sex offender treatment while incarcerated and continued engagement in therapy do not constitute proper mitigating factors inasmuch as those circumstances were adequately taken into account by the risk assessment guidelines. Finally, the court found that the totality of circumstances warranted an upward departure to avoid an under-assessment of the defendant’s dangerousness and risk of sexual recidivism.

Timothy S. Davis, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Nancy Gilligan, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

