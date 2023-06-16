Rochester Area Crime Stoppers launches Dog Days of Summer K9 Campaign 

Rochester Area Crime Stoppers has launched its Dog Days of Summer K9 Campaign to raise funds for the K9 Initiative.

The program supports 30 local K9 teams from the Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Gates Police, Greece Police and Brockport Police. Irondequoit Police Department is planning to add a K9 Unit in the coming months.

The K9 Initiative grew from $1,500 in its first year to $25,000 last year.

The funds were distributed between all the K9 units and provided financial assistance for emergency veterinary expenses, obstacle course upgrades and repairs, training equipment, supplies and the purchase of K9 puppies.

Crime Stoppers is partnering with RallyUp, a national online fundraising platform specializing in non-profits, for the campaign.

Posters and donation jars with QR donation codes will be seen at CountryMax Stores, Texas Bar B Q Joint and local banks, credit unions and businesses.

The annual K9 Campaign runs through Labor Day. Donations can be made directly through the QR code on the posters or on Crime Stoppers website at www.roccrimestoppers.com.

