Second Circuit – Deprivation of liberty: Barnes v. City of New York

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Deprivation of liberty

Simultaneous prosecutions – Use of fabricated evidence

Barnes v. City of New York

21-33

Judges Walker, Sullivan, and Lee

Background: The pro-se plaintiff commenced an action against several police officers alleging the police falsely claimed that they observed him selling drugs. At the conclusion of his criminal trial, he was acquitted of a drug sale charge, but convicted of a drug possession charge. He appeals from the dismissal of his complaint.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part, and vacated in part. The court noted that because the plaintiff was arrested, detained, prosecuted, and convicted for drug possession simultaneous to the drug sale proceedings, his ability to plead a deprivation of liberty caused by the drug sale prosecution is precluded. However, the prosecution of someone based on fabricated evidence may itself constitute a deprivation of liberty. Thus, he was not required to show that his drug sale prosecution resulted in additional custody or a conviction in order to sufficiently allege a claim at the pleading stage.

Tommy Barnes, pro se; Scott Shorr and Jesse A. Townsend, corporation counsel, for the defendants-appellees.