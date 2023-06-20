Fourth Department – Child Victims Act: Weisbrod-Moore v. Cayuga County, et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Child Victims Act

Municipal defendant – Special duty

Weisbrod-Moore v. Cayuga County, et al.

CA 22-01075

Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County

Background: The plaintiff commenced an action under the Child Victims Act seeking damages as a result of sexual and physical abuse that she allegedly sustained while in foster care. The county defendant moved to dismiss from liability based upon the doctrine of governmental function immunity because its relevant actions were discretionary in nature. The county’s motion was denied.

Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and the complaint dismissed against the county defendant. The court noted that there is no dispute between the parties that the county was acting in a governmental capacity in administering the foster care system within the municipality and supervising the plaintiff’s foster care. However, the plaintiff failed to demonstrate a special duty was owed to the plaintiff based on its alleged violation of its duties under the Social Services Law.

Alan R. Peterman, of Barclay Damon, for the defendant-appellant; Jeffrey M. Herman, of Herman Law firm, for the plaintiff-respondent.

Oral argument video