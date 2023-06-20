Judicial candidate evaluations announced

The Rochester Black Bar Association (RBBA) has issued ratings of five candidates seeking judgeships.

The evaluations were organized in partnership with the Greater Rochester Association of Women Attorneys (GRAWA).

RBBA’s Judicial Review Committee is comprised of practicing attorneys from the local, legal community. The review process is non-partisan and designed to evaluate each judicial candidate on an individual basis.

The evaluation process includes reviewing a dossier from each candidate that includes a curriculum vitae, writing samples, responses to a detailed questionnaire, reference checks, input from membership, and live-video interviews.

Candidates are rated on their legal acumen, relevant experience, judicial temperament and integrity. The process also focuses on candidates’ sensitivity to issues of diversity and access to justice, in addition to implicit and explicit biases in the legal system.

Candidates who participate in the evaluation process are rated “highly qualified,” “qualified” or “not qualified.” Candidates also receive a sensitivity rating of “highly sensitive,” “moderately sensitive,” or “some sensitivity” based on the candidates’ demonstrated sensitivity to and awareness of issues impacting ethnic minorities, women, and other historically marginalized populations.

The ratings are:

Judge Jack Elliott – Highly qualified; Highly sensitive

Constance A. Patterson, – Qualified; Highly sensitive

Judge Dandrea L. Ruhlmann – Highly qualified; Highly sensitive

Judge Maria Jose Cubillos Reed – Highly qualified; Highly sensitive

Campbell Roth – Qualified; Highly sensitive

Elliott, Roth and Patterson, are running for Rochester City Court seats. Reed and Ruhlmann are seeking Monroe County Family Court seats.