Malpractice lawsuit reinstated

A state appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit filed by the family of a woman who died after surgeons left a surgical sponge inside of her.

In December 2021, in Niagara County, state Supreme Court Justice Frank A. Sedita III granted defense motions to dismiss the complaint on the grounds that the complaint was not filed within one year after the woman learned of the problem.

In a recent decision, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reversed Sedita’s ruling.

Plaintiff Lurline Baker, executor of the estate of Anna Capen, filed the medical malpractice lawsuit after doctors failed to remove the surgical sponge from Capen at the end of surgery.

The defendants include three doctors — Prayoon Prabharasuth, Juan DeRosas, and Robert Hodge — and Eastern Niagara Hospital Inc. filed a motion to dismiss the complaint as time-barred.

The defendants claimed that Capen’s primary care doctor informed her of the foreign object and the need to remove the object more than a year before the lawsuit was filed.

The defense based its argument on Capen’s primary care doctor’s records, which noted that a foreign object was left inside Capen, and an affidavit from the doctor stating it was his “custom and practice” to discuss such findings with a patient at their next visit.

Based on that, Sedita granted the defense motions, “concluding that decedent was made aware of the presence of the foreign object no later than the date of the follow-up visit and that the action was thus untimely.”

The Fourth Department reversed Sedita.

“Defendants failed to meet their initial burdens of establishing that the action is time-barred,” the Fourth Department wrote.

Baker’s appellate attorney, Samantha C. Riggi, argued that Sedita should not have relied on the primary care doctor’s “custom and practice” to establish that he actually informed Capen about the foreign object.

The Fourth Department agreed.

The defense was required to establish that the primary care doctor “engaged in a routine practice of informing patients of the results of their diagnostic procedures and that his practice did not vary from patient to patient,” the court wrote.

“We conclude that defendants failed to do so,” the court wrote.

The doctor’s affidavit “explicitly concedes that the manner in which he informs patients of the results of diagnostic procedures varies,” the court wrote.

“We further agree with plaintiff that decedent’s medical records and plaintiff’s deposition testimony, also submitted by defendants, do not establish that decedent was aware of the foreign body more than one year before she commenced this action,” the Fourth Department wrote.

