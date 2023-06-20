Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 8, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

CUTAIA, SALVATORE to 6-8 VALLEY VIEW LLC

Property Address:

Liber: 12823 Page: 0581

Tax Account:

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14420

BIGLEY, CARTER W et ano to RODE, ASHLEY

Property Address: 14 BROCKVIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12823 Page: 0548

Tax Account: 069.10-3-9

Full Sale Price: $152,000.00

CST II ENTERPRISES LLC to TIRK, CHRISTOPHER

Property Address: REDMAN ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12823 Page: 0343

Tax Account: 039.03-1-19.11

Full Sale Price: $1.00

GARLOCK, CHARLES to IPONG, MICHAEL J et ano

Property Address: 3390 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12823 Page: 0268

Tax Account: 069.05-1-21.1

Full Sale Price: $300,000.00

WILCOX, CHRISTOPHER T to WILCOX, CASEY E et ano

Property Address: 7 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420

Liber: 12823 Page: 0337

Tax Account: 054.18-1-32

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14450

SHELLY, JAMES CLINTON III et ano to SHELLY, KIMBERLY A

Property Address: 12 HUXLEY WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Liber: 12823 Page: 0349

Tax Account: 166.17-3-6

Full Sale Price: $0.00

14468

CORBANI, MICHELLE to MICHELLE CORBANI LLC

Property Address: 20 SUMMERTIME TRAIL, HILTON NY 14468

Liber: 12823 Page: 0333

Tax Account: 023.02-3-19

Full Sale Price: $1.00

LSF10 MASTER PARTICIPATION TRUST et ano to HURST-TORRES, MICKAYLA et ano

Property Address: 10 PEACH BLOSSOM SOUTH, HILTON NY 14468

Liber: 12823 Page: 0353

Tax Account: 024.17-3-18

Full Sale Price: $195,000.00

14534

AVERY, HIRAM J to ROMANIV, VLADIMIR

Property Address: 75 PARKRIDGE DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12823 Page: 0514

Tax Account: 193.05-1-13

Full Sale Price: $255,000.00

MEZZOPRETE, DAVID et ano to ANTOUN, DIANA et ano

Property Address: 39 WENHAM LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12823 Page: 0578

Tax Account: 193.02-1-118

Full Sale Price: $584,000.00

UNNIKRISHNAN, RAMAN et ano to UNNIKRISHNAN, SIVAN M

Property Address: 38 WOOD STONE RISE, PITTSFORD NY 14534

Liber: 12823 Page: 0572

Tax Account: 178.19-3-3

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14559

CST II ENTERPRISES LLC to TIRK, CHRISTOPHER

Property Address: 96 WEST AVENUE, SPENCERPORT NY 14559

Liber: 12823 Page: 0340

Tax Account: 086.12-4-14

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14580

BOROSKI, KATHLEEN A et ano to EDWARD J AND KATHLEEN A KOZLOWSKY LIVING TRUST DATED MAY 26,2023 et al

Property Address: 1841 KENNEDY ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12823 Page: 0306

Tax Account: 111.01-1-24.1

Full Sale Price: $1.00

JOHNSON, PATRICIA N to TRAIN, CHRISTOPHER

Property Address: 105 CRANBROOK TERRACE, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12823 Page: 0484

Tax Account: 079.16-2-33

Full Sale Price: $225,000.00

MCNAIR, STEPHEN H to MCNAIR, JILL et ano

Property Address: 503 SALT ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12823 Page: 0526

Tax Account: 065.02-1-30

Full Sale Price: $10.00

WRIGHT, COLLIN et ano to RAMMO, KAMAL et al

Property Address: 12 BLOOMS, WEBSTER NY 14580

Liber: 12823 Page: 0552

Tax Account: 094.01-4-8

Full Sale Price: $550,000.00

14605

AL TAHER, FALIH J to SIMON, DARNELL

Property Address: 37 THIRD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Liber: 12823 Page: 0555

Tax Account: 106.59-2-64

Full Sale Price: $65,000.00

DGS ROCHESTER LLC to LAM, MICHAEL

Property Address: 95 HOLLISTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Liber: 12823 Page: 0437

Tax Account: 106.34-3-7.001

Full Sale Price: $46,000.00

14606

CAMPOLI, FRANCES A et al to GRAY-LILKER, HEATHER et ano

Property Address: 8 DEBBY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12823 Page: 0595

Tax Account: 104.18-2-59

Full Sale Price: $188,000.00

CUYLER, SHAWN J et ano to DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY et ano

Property Address: 97 VENDOME DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12823 Page: 0329

Tax Account: 104.09-1-2

Full Sale Price: $193,750.94

MARSOCCI, ANTHONY C et ano to NAGLE, ALYSSA

Property Address: 31 CHARTER CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12823 Page: 0265

Tax Account: 104.13-6-6

Full Sale Price: $285,000.00

WOOD, WILLIAM A to HAFNER, LINDA J

Property Address: 136 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Liber: 12823 Page: 0533

Tax Account: 104.05-4-85

Full Sale Price: $201,500.00

14607

NEATON, FRANCESCA et ano to TRAUB PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

Property Address: 2966 LAKE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Liber: 12823 Page: 0275

Tax Account: 075.28-2-43

Full Sale Price: $1.00

TRAUB, MATTHEW to TRAUB PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

Property Address: 336 MEIGS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607

Liber: 12823 Page: 0309

Tax Account: 121.50-1-41

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14609

DIVINE ESSENCE ENTERPRISES LLC to BROUK, JORDAN J W et ano

Property Address: 80 KINGSTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12823 Page: 0429

Tax Account: 107.71-1-79

Full Sale Price: $172,000.00

JCJC PROPERTIES LLC to RIVERSIDE RENTALS LLC

Property Address: 13-15 MAYBERRY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12823 Page: 0545

Tax Account: 122.22-1-14

Full Sale Price: $95,000.00

NUJAX LLC to BENJAMIN, DARLENE et ano

Property Address: 148 JEROLD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12823 Page: 0261

Tax Account: 106.28-3-87

Full Sale Price: $0.00

RHAC HOLDINGS LLC to 284 BRECK STREET LLC

Property Address: 284 BRECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12823 Page: 0454

Tax Account: 107.78-1-20

Full Sale Price: $1.00

WILLIAMS, DEBRA L et ano to HUTCHINGS, ALEXANDER J

Property Address: 65 FALSTAFF ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Liber: 12823 Page: 0473

Tax Account: 107.10-3-9

Full Sale Price: $200,000.00

14610

BRAUER, STEPHEN M et ano to MCFARLAND, DANIEL C et ano

Property Address: 101 THACKERY ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Liber: 12823 Page: 0558

Tax Account: 122.19-2-94

Full Sale Price: $525,000.00

14611

BOYLE, DARREN CHRISTIAN et al to STARMILL PROPERTIES LLC et al

Property Address: 351-353 JEFFERSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Liber: 12823 Page: 0458

Tax Account: 120.51-2-23

Full Sale Price: $400,000.00

14612

BRENNAN, JAMES et ano to WHITE, RENEE C

Property Address: 1022 B GREENLEAF ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Liber: 12823 Page: 0518

Tax Account: 046.35-1-8

Full Sale Price: $170,000.00

14616

BIANCHI, ABRAMO J et ano to COOPER, JAYNA R et ano

Property Address: 86 EVERCLAY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Liber: 12823 Page: 0592

Tax Account: 075.06-5-19

Full Sale Price: $195,000.00

TESTA, RAY et ano to CRAWFORD, JANAI V

Property Address: 259 OAKWOOD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Liber: 12823 Page: 0575

Tax Account: 075.06-11-30

Full Sale Price: $100,000.00

14617

EIZENARMS, MARIE H to MANOS, CHRYSTAL

Property Address: 44 KINDLEWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12823 Page: 0326

Tax Account: 061.06-3-34

Full Sale Price: $1.00

KRAEMER, CARLA M et ano to Kraemer, Carla

Property Address: 23 TYRINGHAM ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12823 Page: 0536

Tax Account: 061.20-1-6

Full Sale Price: $0.00

OCONNOR, THANI et al to HENDERSON, CHARLES CODY et ano

Property Address: 385 TITUS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12823 Page: 0426

Tax Account: 076.14-8-10

Full Sale Price: $302,001.00

TORPEY, DONNA L et ano to TORPEY, DONNA et al

Property Address: 150 HASTINGS LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Liber: 12823 Page: 0312

Tax Account: 061.15-3-44

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14618

CATALANA, MICHAEL E et ano to SHOR, LINDSAY C et ano

Property Address: 87 ALPINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14618

Liber: 12823 Page: 0357

Tax Account: 138.18-2-70

Full Sale Price: $750,000.00

14619

BERNARD, PAULENE to BERNARD, RICKART

Property Address: 19 MILTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Liber: 12823 Page: 0522

Tax Account: 120.81-1-78

Full Sale Price: $1.00

CREQUE, HAYDEN O et ano to VOGLER, LOUIE A et ano

Property Address: 241 SHERWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Liber: 12823 Page: 0589

Tax Account: 120.64-3-57

Full Sale Price: $203,100.00

MDA PROPERTY HOLDINGS LLC to MARCHAND, DANIEL et ano

Property Address: 146 FAIRVIEW AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Liber: 12823 Page: 0380

Tax Account: 135.40-3-30

Full Sale Price: $125,000.00

14621

BUTLER, CLIFTON et al to BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

Property Address: 270 CLAIRMOUNT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12823 Page: 0315

Tax Account: 091.84-1-36

Full Sale Price: $100,711.47

DONOFRIO, LINDA J to JUSINO, SERAFIN S et ano

Property Address: 106 NAVARRE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12823 Page: 0360

Tax Account: 091.30-1-38

Full Sale Price: $263,000.00

GP HOLDINGS 2 LLC et al to MARTINEZ, LISANDRO et al

Property Address: 455 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12823 Page: 0504

Tax Account: 106.31-4-6

Full Sale Price: $169,900.00

KIRAC, NETJAT to TOKLAR, NAZLI et ano

Property Address: 552 SENECA AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Liber: 12823 Page: 0391

Tax Account: 091.06-5-6

Full Sale Price: $180,000.00

14622

CLIFFORD, VALERIE et ano to NEWMAN, ALEXANDER SHERET

Property Address: 187 LAKE BREEZE PARK, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12823 Page: 0466

Tax Account: 077.07-5-28

Full Sale Price: $212,700.00

PORTFOLIO ENTERPRISES INC to GALANTI, BRIANNA et ano

Property Address: 2273 TITUS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12823 Page: 0586

Tax Account: 077.15-1-5

Full Sale Price: $230,000.00

RECCHIA, DIANE ROSE et ano to KARRAT, THERESA A

Property Address: 126 EASTMAN ESTATES, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Liber: 12823 Page: 0565

Tax Account: 077.09-2-59

Full Sale Price: $1.00

14624

MILLER, JEROME H to BEACH, ELIZABETH M

Property Address: 19 RUTH TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Liber: 12823 Page: 0387

Tax Account: 146.06-3-10

Full Sale Price: $180,000.00

14625

GRIFFIS, BARBARA A et ano to FLAATEN, GRETA L et ano

Property Address: 48 COMMODORE PARKWAY, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Liber: 12823 Page: 0272

Tax Account: 123.18-1-17

Full Sale Price: $448,500.00