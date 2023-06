Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 17-18, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded May 17, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

MACOMBER, COLLEEN A

1111 JOSEPH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

MACOMBER, COLLEEN ANN

51 CADY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

SCRANTON, ROGER

157 WEAVER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

SCRANTON, ROGER ALAN

21 DALSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

STEWART, STANLEY

409 RAINES PARK APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

WHITE, NAQUAN

448 ALPHONSE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

BATTLE, KEITH LA WAYNE et ano

1904 OVERVIEW DRIVE NE, TACOMA WA 98422

Favor: EIN CAP INC

Attorney: JOSEPH S KOVAL ESQ

Amount: $24,864.00

CARTER, GREQUAN

184 POND VIEW HEIGHTS, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA N.A.

Attorney: DAVID SUSSMAN ESQ

Amount: $7,910.45

FRANCIS, JEAN R

110 AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA N.A.

Attorney: JONATHAN A BARRETO ESQ

Amount: $8,465.94

GAMBLE, RAYVAUGHN V

18 SENECA MANOR DRIVE APARTMENT E, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA N.A.

Attorney: AMY GAVLIK ESQ

Amount: $2,930.07

HARRIS, BRANDAHN L JR

38 ELGROVE ROAD FRONT, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $325.00

HEIRLOOM FARMS LLC

226 SCHEFFLERS ROAD, WESTTOWN NY 10998

Favor: VAN HOOK SERVICE CO. INC.

Attorney: KEVIN TOMPSETT ESQ

Amount: $3,282.48

JAINA INC. D/B/A YUKON FLOWERS & GIFTS et ano

815 E MAIN STREET SUITE 120, YUKON OK 73099

Favor: COCONUT FUNDING CORPORATION

Attorney: RHETT A FRIMET ESQ

Amount: $53,470.38

JOHNSON, TERESA

94 JACKRIST CIRCLE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN ESQ

Amount: $1,427.61

KELLEY, AMANDA L

88 BLACK OAK ROAD, CARTERSVILLE GA 30120

Favor: COMMUNITY BANK N.A.

Attorney: AMANDA C SHAW ESQ

Amount: $23,416.30

KOCAN, VEJSO et ano

730 PEACHTREE STREET NE SUITE 570, ATLANTA GA 30308

Favor: GOLD CAPITAL FUNDING

Attorney: ARIEL BOUSKILA ESQ

Amount: $18,129.00

MCRILL, ARTHUR et ano

1222 PARKWAY DRIVE, GREENVILLE OH 45331

Favor: COCONUT FUNDING CORPORATION

Attorney: RHETT A FRIMET ESQ

Amount: $52,478.36

NEW BEGINNINGS CHILDCARE CENTER LLC

3872 LYELL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: PLAYGROUND BOSS LLC

Attorney: GEORGE PANTERIS ESQ

Amount: $8,776.00

NEWSOME, JEMAINE

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAMES P SCULLY ESQ

Amount: $4,758.33

ROSE, WILLIAM K

Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

Attorney: CRAIG S STILER ESQ

Amount: $5,021.35

SLOAN, LARRY

1084 LAWRENCE ROAD, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: CITIBANK N.A.

Attorney: MITCHELL G SLAMOWITZ ESQ

Amount: $12,514.61

JUDGMENT SATISFIED

HANNAH, TARRAH N

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

HARDEMAN, JESSICA D

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

JOHNSON, CODY L

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

MOYER, AUSTIN J

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

STEINORTH, JESSICA M

Favor: BROCKPORT VILLAGE COURT

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

KIRKLAND, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KIRKLAND, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KIRKLAND, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KIRKLAND, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KIRKLAND, COREY

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

KNIGHT, RODNEY

Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER

LASTER, JOSEPH A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LAWLER, LINUS D

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LAWSON, ERIC A

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOTT, ROLAND

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOVETT, EDWARD C

Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER

LOVETT, EDWARD C

Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER

LOVETT, EDWARD C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOVETT, EDWARD C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOVETT, EDWARD C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOVETT, EDWARD C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

LOVETT, EDWARD C

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MADISON, ROGER

Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, TOWN COURT

BLOOM, SHANIEQWA

Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

BUSH, ANDREW et ano

Favor: HOLYOKE PARK LLC

JACKSON, WYTASHA

Favor: COUNTRY MANOR LLC

MELLISON, TERRANCE et ano

Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

WILLIAMS, KISHAWN

Favor: ROCHESTER APARTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

DMS SALES GROUP LLC

Favor: Workers’ Compensation Board of the State of New York

Amount:

GRATHOUSE, WILLIAM III

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

HARRIS, BRANDAHN L JR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

PADILLA, JOSE L.

Favor: FIVE STAR BANK

Amount:

Zgainer, Patricia

Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

COTTO, AMBER R

28 CULVERTON DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $43.00

CROSS, SHIRLEY M

2349 E RIDGE ROAD 48, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $73.00

DILELLA, ADAM P

87 POPLAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $356.00

DILELLA, ADAM P

87 POPLAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $211.00

DONOGHUE, FRANCIS T

926 GEORGE STREET, MUMFORD NY 14511

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $173.00

DOWLATT, JIZZELLE A

6040 CATALPA AVENUE 1B, RIDGEWOOD NY 11385

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

DUMBLETON, STEVEN M

252 SWEET ACRES DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $366.00

DUNCAN, CYNTHIA M

526 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $326.00

ELLIOTT, YASMIN Y

229 COUNTESS DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $173.00

FIELDS, JERMAINE J

61 CHAMPLAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $50.00

HAMILTON, SARAH J

15 FRANKLIN STREET, PHELPS NY 14532

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $188.00

HAMMOND, BENJAMIN J

1946 PENFIELD ROAD, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

HARRIS, KELSEY E

31 DORESTWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $188.00

HARRIS, TATIANA M

48 BRANDYWINE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $218.00

HAYFORD, TYLER C

136 GIBBS STREET APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14605

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

HENDERSON, ROSS L

164 GATEWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $381.00

HENDERSON, SHAJUANDA

54 MARIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $211.00

HERINGTON, CHEYENNE G

6824 BISHOP ROAD, CONESUS NY 14435

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $188.00

HILLENBRAND, TORY J

450 LINDEN AVENUE APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14620

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

HOUSTON, BRIANA J

121 GLENORA GARDENS APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

HUGHES, DANIELLE L

1650 EAST AVENUE 12C, ROCHESTER NY 14610

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

INGRAM, GLADSTONE A

142 LAURELTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $68.00

JACKSON, JONATHAN M

67 NOEL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $66.75

JEFFERSON, DYLLAN J

31 RIVERVIEW DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

JEFFERSON, KELVIN D

45 BOWMAN STREET B, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $286.00

JOHNSON, ALYSSA M

156 WETMORE PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $251.00

JOHNSON, ANTHONY E

40 LASER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $261.00

JOHNSON, DESTINY C

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $200.00

JOHNSON, JAMES T

2166 EGL HRBR WRTPRT, ALBION NY 14411

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

JOHNSON, JEREMIAH D

157 COLONIAL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

JOHNSON, JEREMIAH D

157 COLONIAL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

JOHNSON, PHILLIP N

255 ADAMS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $138.00

JONES, KADIJAH M

80 HUNTINGTON PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

JONES, PONDERO L

816 LINCOLN DRIVE, ROCKY MOUNT NC 27801

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $231.00

KABARA, HANARI K

105 ALDERWOOD LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14615

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $356.00

KANNO, ABDULLAH D

129 KINGSGATE NORTH, ROCHESTER NY 14617

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $188.00

KERMUE, PRINCE

27 LANGDON PLC, LYNBROOK NY 11563

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $118.00

KEYES, THOMAS C

255 BLUHM ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

KILEY, MARY E

1440 WHITE TAIL LANE, FARMINGTON NY 14425

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $173.00

KNIGHT, SHANIYAH M

79 CANTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

LADD, BRYAN J

138 BLACKWELL LANE, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $153.00

LAMICAELKO, CHAD R

1440 JAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $138.00

LAPLACA, JOSEPH M

331 HILLWOOD COURT, LONGS SC 29568

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

LEWIS, DEBORAH L

1249 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $173.00

LEWIS, MAKEDA K

630 GLEASON CIRCLE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $183.00

LIBBETT, LAKEYA A

1168 E RIDGE ROAD 12, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $188.00

LIBBETT, LAKEYA A

1168 E RIDGE ROAD 12, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $203.00

LIPPA, BRENDA M

1013 HERITAGE PARK, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $293.00

LONG, MICHAEL D

64 JEROLD STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $93.00

LOOKRETIS, SOPHIA B

6 PEARL STREET, SARATOGA SPRINGS NY 12866

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $94.00

LOPEZ, ABNER J

78 HOLLECHBECK STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $243.00

LOWRY, CHARLES

329 SAWYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $296.00

LOYD, CHADWICK P

861 GROVE STREET, ELMIRA NY 14901

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $143.00

LUCAS, YANAIJAH L

118 ABERDEEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: BRIGHTON TOWN COURT

Amount: $486.00

Judgments

Recorded May 18, 2023

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

SIMS, SHUNTIAYANA

211 LEXINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $120.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

ADVANTAGE RESOURCING AMERICA INC et al

8226 VILLAGE HARBOR DRIVE, CORNELIUS NC 28031

Favor: NEWCO CAPITAL GROUP VI LLC

Attorney: JASON A GANG ESQ

Amount: $34,028.00

ATLAS COOLING LLC et ano

DBA ATLAS HOME SERVICE 3612 COLISEUM BOULEVARD, ALEXANDRIA LA 71303

Favor: FINVEST LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $32,692.50

CANDICE AISHA SIMMONS D/B/A GODDESS GLOW BOTANICALS et ano

24 CASPAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608

Favor: ROCHESTERVILLE VENTURES LLC

Attorney: JOSEPH M SHUR ESQ

Amount: $1,720.00

HOYLE, JOHN

168 WATERSONG TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: DAVID A COHEN ESQ

Amount: $6,093.32

JA SYTEMS LLC AKA JA SYSTEMS LLC

4214 NW CARY PARKWAY, CARY NC 27513

Favor: RIVER CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

Attorney: JACOB VERSTANDIG ESQ

Amount: $39,189.55

KELSEY, KEVIN et ano

23 ALVORD DRIVE, ELMIRA NY 14905

Favor: CONWAY BEAM LEASING INC.

Attorney: CHRISTINE HANSEN ESQ

Amount: $22,347.43

MCCOMBS, JOHN

323 NORTH AVENUE, HILTON NY 14468

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Attorney: CRAIG S STILER ESQ

Amount: $2,129.84

SMITH, SAKINA M

4 STONELEDGE WAY, PENFIELD NY 14526

Favor: BANK OF AMERICA N.A.

Attorney: GERALD W FLYNN ESQ

Amount: $4,360.32

WAGNER, RACHEL N

4613 EAST HENRIETTA ROAD APARTMENT 4, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: MITCHELL G SLAMOWITZ ESQ

Amount: $3,025.28

JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT

ABDIKADIR, RUKIA A et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

BRACERO, CHRISTINA et ano

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

MICHELLE J WOODS INC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

AKA SUAN A MILLER et ano

Favor: AMERICAN EXPRESS NATIONAL BANK

Amount:

ALTON, CALLOWAY

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

BOONE, VALERIE T

Favor: CITIBANK NA

Amount:

BURNS, PATRICIA A

Favor: CITIBANK, N.A.

Amount:

CASH, SHARON

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

CASTLE, AL R

Favor: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

D/B/A KPS Services LLC et al

Favor: Royal Business Group, LLC

Amount:

GUARINO, THOMAS

Favor: VELOCITY INVESTMENTS, LLC.

Amount:

MATHEWS, SHEENA

Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP.

Amount:

SMITH, BRADLEY P

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

SOTILE, CAROL A

Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

CAMATTA, JESSICA et ano

22 AUSTIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT

Amount: $120.00