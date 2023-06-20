Second Circuit – Misappropriation of trade secrets: Syntel Sterling Best Shores Maritius Ltd., et al. v. The TriZetto Group

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Misappropriation of trade secrets

Sufficiency of evidence – Compensatory damages

Syntel Sterling Best Shores Maritius Ltd., et al. v. The TriZetto Group

21-1370

Judges Raggi, Wesley, and Lohier

Background: The plaintiffs appealed from a final judgment entered in favor of the defendants-counter-claimants-appellees wherein it was found that the plaintiff misappropriated 104 of the defendant’s trade secrets in violation of the Defend Trade Secrets Act and that a compensatory damages award of $284,855,192 was proper. On appeal, the plaintiff argues that the defendant failed to identify any trade secret with requisite specificity at trial and that there was no misappropriation because the defendant authorized the plaintiff’s use of the trade secrets.

Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed in part and vacated in part. The court held that the plaintiff’s legal argument is really an argument regarding the sufficiency of the evidence supporting the jury’s verdict. Furthermore, the master services agreement between the two parties, and the relevant extrinsic evidence, demonstrate that the defendant did not authorize the plaintiff to use the trade secrets at issue. The Second Circuit further held that, under the specific facts of the case, the compensatory damages award based on avoided development costs is impermissible under the DTSA. The court noted the defendant suffered no compensable harm as its business is worth more now than when the misappropriation occurred.

Kannon K. Shanmugam, of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, for the plaintiffs-counter-defendants-appellants; John C. O’Quinn, of Kirkland & Ellis, for the defendants-counter-claimants-appellees.

Oral argument audio