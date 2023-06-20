Upcoming Foreclosures as of June 20, 2023

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice – Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614

Download a PDF or Excel file.

Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount

221 Iroquois St, Webster 14580 6/20/2023 10:00 AM Stern & Eisenberg, P.C. N/A

4231 Lake Ave Rochester 14612 6/20/2023 10:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

13 Planet St Rochester 14606 6/20/2023 11:00 AM Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC N/A

300 Lenora Ln Webster 14580 6/21/2023 10:30 AM Phillips Lytle LLP, N/A

28 Mccall Road Rochester 14615 6/22/2023 11:00 AM Gross Polowy, LLC N/A

74 Alphonse Street Rochester 14621 6/27/2023 10:00 AM Friedman Vartolo LLP N/A

262 Congress Ave Rochester 14611 6/27/2023 10:30 AM Bronster, LLP N/A

2046 Dewey Ave Rochester 14615 6/27/2023 11:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

3057 Atlantic Ave Penfield 14526 6/27/2023 1:00 PM Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC N/A

294 Wisconsin St Rochester 14609 6/27/2023 1:30 PM Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC N/A

820 Avenue D Rochester 14621 6/28/2023 10:00 AM LOGS Legal Group LLP N/A

87 McGuckin St Rochester 14611 6/29/2023 10:00 AM Pincus Law Group, PLLC N/A

271 Brayton Road Rochester 14616 7/6/2023 10:00 AM MARGOLIN, WEINREB & NIERER, LLP N/A

115 Dove St Albany 12210 7/10/2023 10:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC N/A

212 Canterbury Rd Rochester 14607 7/11/2023 10:00 AM Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC N/A

51 Erie Station Rd West Henrietta 14586 7/11/2023 10:30 AM LOGS Legal Group f/k/a Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak N/A

215 Winstead Rd Rochester 14609 7/11/2023 11:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

77 Glenwood Avenue Rochester N/A 7/12/2023 10:00 AM Phillips Lytle LLP N/A

2938 S Union St Rochester 14624 7/12/2023 10:30 AM LOGS Legal Group LLP N/A

3323 Latta Rd Rochester 14612 7/13/2023 11:00 AM LOGS Legal Group f/k/a Shapiro, DiCaro & Barak N/A

364 Rosewood Ter Rochester 14609 7/17/2023 10:00 AM Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC N/A

356 Roycroft Drive N/A 7/17/2023 10:30 AM Pincus Law Group, PLLC N/A

37 Telephone Rd West Henrietta 14586 7/18/2023 10:00 AM McCabe, Weisberg & Conway, LLC N/A

258 Sherman St Buffalo 14212 7/18/2023 10:30 AM Bronster, LLP N/A

66 Lenox St Rochester 14611 7/18/2023 11:00 AM Bronster, LLP N/A

162 Malling Dr Rochester 14621 7/20/2023 10:00 AM David A. Gallo & Associates LLP N/A