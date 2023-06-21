Fourth Department – Domestic violence: People v. Partlow

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Domestic violence

Manslaughter – Justification addendum

People v. Partlow

KA 19-02168

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of manslaughter. She argues that the court erred in its charge on justification by failing to include the reputation evidence addendum to the use of deadly force in defense of a personal jury charge. She also argues she was denied a fair trial by prosecutorial misconduct during summation.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed but reduced the sentence imposed to a determinate term of four years of imprisonment with a period of post-release supervision of 2 ½ years. The court noted that, while the court did not read the addendum, the jurors were appropriately instructed that they should assess the reasonableness of the defendant’s belief that she was in deadly peril by judging the situation from the point of view of the defendant as though they were actually in her place. The Appellate Division also found that in light of the defendant’s acknowledgment at trial that she lied to the police, the prosecutor’s remarks highlighting her untruthfulness and disagreeing with defense counsel’s assertion that the defendant was now telling the truth were fair comments on the evidence. The court did find that she was the victim of domestic violence during her relationship with the victim and determined that the original sentence was unduly harsh.

Nikolaus J. Williams, of Davis Polk & Wardwell, for the defendant-appellant; Daniel J. Mattle, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Oral argument video