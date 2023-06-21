Fourth Department – Election Law: Kowal v. Ralph

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Election Law

Write-in candidates – Party affiliation – Constitutionality

Kowal v. Ralph

CAE 23-00703

Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County

Background: The petitioners sought a declaration that Chapter 480 of the Laws of 2021 is unconstitutional and for an order directing the respondent commissioners of the Erie County Board of Elections to count all write-in votes cast in primary elections regardless of the party affiliation of the named candidates. The court granted the petition and the Attorney General of New York, as intervenor, appealed.

Ruling: The Appellate Division held that the statute at issue is constitutional. The court noted that statute amended the Election Law to limit the universe of permissible write-in primary votes to enrolled members of the relevant party and that any write-in ballot cast in a party primary for a candidate not enrolled in such party shall be void and not counted. The Appellate Division noted that political parties have protected associational rights, which include the right to identify their own members and to select candidates who best represent their ideals and preferences.

Sarah L. Rosenbluth, of the New York State Office of the Attorney-General, for the intervenor-appellant; Joseph T. Burns for the petitioners-respondents.

Oral argument video