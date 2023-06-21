Practical considerations for remote depositions | Insurance and Injury Corner

Under both federal and New York civil procedure rules, remote depositions are permitted either by stipulation or by order, but in-person depositions are the default. Until the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020, remote depositions remained rare for most attorneys.[1] Covid changed that. Remote depositions offer their own set of challenges and issues to think through, but in an appropriate case, and with the right preparation, they can be more efficient and as effective as in-person depositions.

When is a Remote Deposition Appropriate?

The first consideration is whether a remote deposition is appropriate. This should be a case-specific decision. With advance preparation and planning, documents can usually be effectively handled remotely, but in the rare case where a witness may need to physically handle an exhibit to be effectively questioned on it, a remote deposition is probably not sufficient.

If the lawyer is unable to confirm that the witness will have the necessary equipment and setting to attend remotely, or if the witness cannot be trusted to do so, a remote deposition may not be effective.

And in cases where witness credibility is likely to be the primary concern, it may be difficult to evaluate a witness’s credibility remotely — especially if the lawyer cannot be absolutely sure that the video and audio quality are high enough to allow the lawyer to observe the witness’s facial expressions, body language and demeanor.

But in any case, if a lawyer decides to go with a traditional in-person deposition where a remote deposition would be significantly more efficient, the lawyer should make sure that they are doing so because of the above considerations and not simply because a remote deposition is outside the lawyer’s comfort zone.

How Should I Prepare for a Remote Deposition?

To prepare for a successful remote deposition, you first need to ensure that the witness has the necessary equipment. That requires finding out well in advance what equipment the witness has. At a minimum, the witness will need either a computer or smartphone with high-speed internet access and sufficient video and meeting software (e.g. Zoom, Teams, etc.). The party taking the deposition should arrange to provide any needed equipment. A smartphone will make it very difficult, if not impossible, for the witness to see detail in exhibits on the screen. It is almost always better to avoid smartphones.

Second, you need to ensure that the witness will be in a quiet, secure area, free from distractions or interruptions. You should confirm well in advance of the deposition where the witness will be and help the witness to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

Third, you need to decide whether the court reporter will be with the witness, with the attorney taking the deposition, or also fully remote, and how participants will log in. You should confirm these details with the court reporting service well in advance.

Finally, you need to decide how to handle exhibits. Some court reporting services will handle displaying exhibits on the screen. Others will leave it to the attorney conducting the deposition. Speak with the court reporter well in advance of the deposition about how many exhibits there are and what format they are in, and coordinate with the court reporter to determine how they will be marked and displayed. Pre-marking exhibits — either by the attorney or by the court-reporting service — is usually smoother for a remote deposition.

How do I Conduct a Remote Deposition?

First, because you (and the court reporter, if the court reporter is not with the witness) cannot see anything off-camera, you should establish for the record who, if anyone, is with the witness. Have the witness identify anyone in the room with them. Advise them to announce on the record if anyone comes into the room after the start of the deposition. Ask the witness to agree not to communicate with anyone or read emails or text messages while testifying. Then be vigilant in observing the witness and asking appropriate follow-up questions if it appears that the witness is distracted or communicating with someone off-camera.

Second, be sure to make a record of any agreements reached about the logistics of the deposition and of the witness’s level of compliance with those agreements. For example, in addition to the typical questions at the beginning about what the witness has done to prepare for the deposition, lawyers should consider asking questions about where the witness is testifying, the equipment and application the witness is using, whether the witness has any other device or documents in the room, and who else is present in the room. Then at the end of the deposition, the lawyer should consider asking follow-up questions to confirm that the answers to those questions did not change during the course of the deposition.

Finally, you should decide how to handle objections. Verbal objections alone may be difficult to capture when the software mutes the audio of other participants when one participant is speaking. In order to ensure objections are captured it can be helpful to agree that attorneys can raise a hand on video to object — or better yet a card with the word “Objection” printed on it — as the spoken objection may get lost if more than one person is speaking at the same time.

Laurie Vahey, Esq. and Jared Cook, Esq. are trial attorneys with the boutique litigation firm of Vahey Law Offices, PLLC. Laurie Vahey has over twenty-five years litigating cases, including to successful verdict. Her practice focuses in the areas of commercial, insurance and general litigation. She is a former Chair of the Torts, Insurance and Compensation Law Section. Jared Cook has over a decade of legal experience, with an emphasis in employment law, appeals and general commercial litigation. The firm serves clients throughout New York State and has a brick-and-mortar office in Rochester, New York.

The authors wish to also express their thanks to James Grosso, Esq. for his helpful comments.

[1] See Fed. R. Civ. P. 30(b)(4) CPLR 3113; New York Commercial Division Rule 37. See also Appendix G to the Commercial Division Rules, which is a proposed stipulated remote deposition protocol with helpful guidance on parties’ rights and responsibilities in conducting remote depositions.