United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit

Bankruptcy Plan

Nonconsensual third-party releases – Non-debtors

In re: Purdue Pharma LP

22-110-bk(L)

Judges Newman, Wesley, and Lee

Background: The underlying case involves Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family over their introduction of OxyContin into the marketplace. The parties agreed that in exchange for Purdue filing for bankruptcy, the Sackler family would personally contribute billions of dollars to the bankruptcy if all civil claims against them were released. The appellants appealed from the reversing of an order of the Bankruptcy Court confirming a Chapter 11 plan that included non-consensual third-party releases of direct claims against non-debtors

Ruling: The Second Circuit reversed the court’s order and affirmed the Bankruptcy Court’s approval of the Plan. The court held that nonconsensual third-party releases of such direct claims are statutorily permitted under the Bankruptcy Code. The court further concluded that case law under the Second Circuit allows for nonconsensual third-party claim releases in specific circumstances, such as those presented on appeal.

Marshall S. Huebner, of Davis Polk & Wardell, for the debtors-appellants-cross-appellees; Mitchell P. Hurley, of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Roy T. Englert Jr. of Robbins Russell, Englert, Orseck & Untereiner, J. Christopher Shore, of White & Case, Jeffrey A. Liesemer, of Caplin & Drysdale, Maura Kathleen Monaghan of Debevopise & Plimpton, and Gregory P. Joseph and Mara Leventhal, of Joseph Hage Aaronson, for the appellant-cross-appellee; J. Carl Cecere, of Cecere, for the appellees-cross-appellants; Michael Shih, assistant United States attorney, for the appellee; Ronald Bass, Ellen Isaacs, Maria Ecke, Andrew Ecke, Richard Ecke, pro se.

