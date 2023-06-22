MCBA installs new officers

The Monroe County Bar Association swore in a new president and board of trustees in an installation ceremony held Wednesday at Ellison Park.

Cassandra C. Rich, special counsel at Barclay Damon LLP, is the new president of the Bar Association, replacing Langston D. McFadden, a member attorney at Pullano & Farrow PLLC.

McFadden named Monroe County Conflict Defender Mark Funk as the recipient of the President’s Award for Professionalism. The President’s Award, a distinct award, was presented posthumously to Debra D. Ryan, an administrative assistant for the Bar Association, working mainly for the Bar’s lawyer referral service.

Ryan, the wife of MCBA Executive Director Kevin Ryan, died of cancer on April 8.

The President’s Award is presented to a recipient who has made a significant contribution to the Bar Association through participation on committees or other activities sponsored by the Bar Association.

Other awards presented by the Bar Association this year include the Charles F. Crimi Memorial Award, which was presented to Tina M. Foster, executive director of Volunteer Legal Services Project of Monroe County.

The award is a memorial to Charles F. Crimi, “and his fearless and unselfish dedication to the principle that the poor and disadvantaged are entitled to equal treatment under the law,” according to Bar Association officials.

This year’s Raymond J. Pauley Award went to Nicole Black. The award honors the memory of Raymond J. Pauley, an attorney who contributed greatly to the continuing legal education mission of the Bar Association.

Jill L. Paperno, senior civil rights litigator at the Empire Justice Center, was this year’s recipient of the Adolph J. Rodenbeck Award, which recognizes a legal professional who lives and works by the Hon. Adolph J. Rodenbeck’s exemplary example of professionalism and community service.

