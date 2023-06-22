NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Parole recognizance hearings: Opinion 22-118

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Parole recognizance hearings

Former district attorney

Opinion 22-118

Background: The inquiring court judge previously served as the district attorney in the same county where he now presides. The court now has a new type of adjudicative proceeding called a parole recognizance hearing. It provides that every person arrested and detained on a parole warrant must receive a hearing within 24 hours. The inquirer asks if it is ethically permissible for him to preside over such a hearing if it involves a parolee/releasee who had originally been convicted and sentenced during the judge’s tenure as district attorney.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge who previously served as the district attorney may not preside over a parole recognizance hearing concerning a parolee or release who had originally been convicted and sentenced during the judge’s former tenure as the district attorney.