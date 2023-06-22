NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time attorney: Opinion 22-116

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Part-time attorney

Advertisement – Business appearing in court

Opinion 22-116

Background: A part-time attorney judge inquires whether it is permissible to place a sign promoting the judge’s solo law practice on top of a building owned and occupied by a local business that appears frequently in the village court. The business is usually a plaintiff or complainant in matters where defendants are charged with non-sufficient funds checks and other criminal matters. The judge does not have any other pecuniary relationship with the building owner and no rental or other payment will be made to the building owner.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that a part-time attorney judge may not place an advertisement promoting their law practice on a building owned by a local business that frequently appears before the judge.