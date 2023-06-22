NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time judge: Opinion 22-117

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Part-time judge

Deputy Chief of the Veterans Affairs Police Department

Opinion 22-117

Background: The inquiring Deputy Chief of the Veterans Affairs Police Department is considering part-time judicial office. His duties as deputy chief are primarily administrative at certain medical facilities that are located outside the county where the deputy chief resides. Officers investigate and initiate criminal charges for crimes occurring on federal property, make arrests, and testify in federal court. The inquiring deputy chief asks if his current role is ethically compatible with service as a small town or village justice.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that a part-time town or village justice may not simultaneously serve as a Deputy Chief of the Veterans Affairs Police Department.