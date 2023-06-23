Erie County Bar Foundation lists new officers

Kevin W. Spitler has succeeded Jeffrey Priore as president of the Erie County Bar Foundation for the 2023-24 term.

Helen Ferraro-Zaffram is now serving as vice president. Jesslyn A. Holbrook and Penny B. Selmonsky are the treasurer and secretary, respectively.

John G. Horn is a new director serving a three-year term.

Spitler is a sole practitioner and trial lawyer. He previously served as the president of the Bar Association of Erie County.

“I am honored, excited, and challenged as I take on the role as president of the Erie County Bar Foundation,” Spitler said in a news release.

“I owe a great debt to those that came before me and extend gratitude today to our immediate past President Jeff Priore, and many others, for their hard work, vision, and commitment,” he said.

“We are lawyers helping other lawyers in need. Like other professionals and business people, lawyers encounter trauma and other disruption in our lives. When that happens, the Foundation is there for financial support, counseling, and other needs,” he wrote.

The Foundation plans to continue a partnership with Child and Family Services EAP to provide members of the Bar Association of Erie County with a menu of crisis and prevention services.

The Erie County Bar Foundation was formed in 1957 by a small group of concerned lawyers who wanted to help a friend in need. Over the decades, hundreds of attorneys in Erie County have

benefited from the timely assistance of the Foundation, the only bar foundation in the United States dedicated solely to helping members of the profession in times of crisis.