Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 22-23, 2023

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.

Judgments

Recorded May 22, 2023

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

P S P TRANSPORTING LLC et al

Favor: CAPYTAL.COM

Attorney: BERKOVITCH & BOUSKILA PLLC

Amount: $13,627.20

RUSH, MICHELLE E

188 COUNTRY MANOR APARTMENT 24, WEBSTER NY 14580

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A.

Attorney: HUGHES, ADAM MICHAEL

Amount: $3,168.14

WHEELER, DEBORAH L

48 SEBASTAIN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14625

Favor: CAPITAL ONE N.A. SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA) N.A.

Attorney: ROSE, KRISTA M

Amount: $3,294.89

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT

TBG COMMERCIAL CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR

JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT

HILL, MICHELLE R

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

MARTIN, SCOTT

Favor: MIDLAND CREDIT MANAGEMENT INC

SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT

BERL, LAURA A

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

BOYCE, JUSTIN J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

BROWN, GREGORY J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CALASCIBETTA, ROSANNA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CAQUIAS, SAMUEL E

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

COLANGELO, MICHAEL et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

CONRAD, MATTHEW et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

F.A HOLDINGS UZ LLC et al

Favor: HARPER ADVANCE, LLC

Amount:

JENNINGS, RYAN et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LEWIS, MARTIN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LOBENE, FRANK JR

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

LOPEZ-IPINA, ELVIN ELI

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MADDEN, AUTUMN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MARCANO-DELGADO, BRUWEN

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MASSA, LAMONT C

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MATTIES, MICHAEL et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MCCORMICK, STEPHANY E

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

MOURGIDES, MYAH et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

RAI, RATNA

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

RAMOS, XAVIER

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SAYLEMEZ, ERDINC B

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SCOTT, DINIKQUE

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SCOTT, JACOB

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

SMITH, ISAIAH E

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

SMITH, LEISHA

Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC

Amount:

STAUB, MARTIN et ano

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

VAZQUEZ, RICARDO

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

VILAVONG, SOMPHONESAY S

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

ZIEGLER, BRENT

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT

BROWN, DEONNE

22 ROSE CIRCLE, HAMLIN NY 14464

Favor: TURNOUT HOLDINGS LLC

Attorney: LUSS, MICHAEL ESQ

Amount:

Judgments

Recorded May 23, 2023

JUDGMENT

LIEDMANN, PAUL J

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount:

JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT

BITEK, VALENTE

287 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $250.00

BROOKS, JORDAN

201 MALTBY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

GAUSE, GERALD A

30 STRATFORD PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $28,120.51

LEVALLEY, THOMAS

12 QUEENSBURY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $1,425.00

MCCARTHY, DALE

981 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

WALLACE, ANTHONY RENALDO

76 CARTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621

Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Amount: $375.00

JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT

21 PLINY LLC et ano

Favor: ADVANCE SERVICE GROUP LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV PLLC

Amount: $7,313.75

ALLISON, ZASHEEMA CB

303 RUGBY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619

Favor: GLENS FALLS NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

Attorney: JAMES E CULLUM ESQ

Amount: $3,244.33

ARKOS FLOORING & DESIGN CORP et ano

1100 SOUTH FEDERAL HIGHWAY SUITE 101, DEERFIELD BEACH FL 33441

Favor: VELOCITY GROUP USA INC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $29,870.00

ATTRIDGE, KIMBERLY A

Favor: DISCOVER BANK

Attorney: JAKAS, JOSEPH ESQ

Amount: $1,700.68

BALL, PATRICK

Favor: CORN HILL LANDING LLC

Attorney: DICK, ANDREW J ESQ

Amount: $14,110.61

BERNOULLI GROWTH CAPITAL LLC et al

403 ANASTASIA BOULEVARD, SAINT AUGUSTINE FL 32080

Favor: KINGDOM CAPITAL

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $93,375.30

BROWN, ADAM et ano

Favor: EMMY CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV PLLC

Amount: $28,021.27

CABRALES, MARISELA MARTINEZ DE et ano

Favor: CAPITAL DUDE LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV PLLC

Amount: $14,485.00

DEEPRADUP, NATPHITCHA et ano

Favor: EMMY CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV PLLC

Amount: $14,281.43

DON’T PASS THE LANE EXPRESS LLC et ano

Favor: ADVANCE SERVICE GROUP LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV PLLC

Amount: $17,464.68

FIELDS, DONAVON JAMES et ano

15412 GALBI DRIVE, ORLANDO FL 32828

Favor: LEGEND ADVANCE FUNDING II LLC

Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ

Amount: $30,912.08

FOG ENTERPRISES LLC et ano

Favor: EMMY CAPITAL GROUP LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV PLLC

Amount: $25,986.00

GERRELL WILDER TRUCKING LLC et ano

Favor: CFG MERCHANT SOLUTIONS LLC

Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV PLLC

Amount: $23,000.00