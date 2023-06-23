NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney’s misrepresentations to client: Opinion 22-123

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Attorney’s misrepresentations to client

Default judgment – Reporting obligations

Opinion 22-123

Background: The inquiring judge notes that on the morning of a scheduled hearing, an attorney for one party called non-judicial court staff to ask about the status of the hearing. The staff member advised that the hearing was moving forward and that there would be no adjournments. When the attorney and his client failed to appear, the inquiring judge held a default inquest on the record and rendered a decision. The defaulting party later contacted the court clerk and explained that their counsel had advised them that the case had been adjourned and he did not need to appear. When new moving papers were presented, the judge sua sponte put the matter back on the calendar for appearance of all counsel. The defaulting party appeared but without his attorney. The inquiring judge asks whether he must take disciplinary action against the attorney.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge with personal knowledge of an attorney’s apparently deliberate misrepresentations to their client about having secured an adjournment, resulting in a default and inquest, and the attorney’s subsequent failure to appear when the matter was returned to the calendar, mandate reporting the attorney to the appropriate grievance committee. Reporting may await the conclusion of the proceedings. After making the report, the judge is disqualified in all matters involving the attorney, both while the disciplinary matter is pending and for two years thereafter.