NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Court security: Opinion 22-120

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Court security

Chief of constabulary

Opinion 22-120

Background: The inquiring town justice asked if he may permit the former longtime appointed chief constable of the town to provide court security in the town court. The town recently abolished the chief constable position in favor of a new position entitled administrator, which is held by the same individual. This position continues to exercise its authority over the local constabulary.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that it would be improper for the constable who serves as the administrator and apparent head of the town constabulary to provide court security for the town court.