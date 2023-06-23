NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Reporting misconduct: Opinion 22-122

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Reporting misconduct

Wiretap and ping order – Altering affidavits

Opinion 22-122

Background: The inquiring judge approved an application for a wiretap and ping order, after reviewing affidavits from law enforcement and an assistant district attorney. The judge has now received a letter written by the ADA to federal prosecutors, revealing that the ADA made alterations to the supporting materials after the inquiring judge signed the wiretap and ping order, without the judge’s knowledge or approval. The changes suggest that original pages from the affidavits were replaced with new, edited pages. The amended affidavits were never reviewed by the judge. However, the letter urges federal prosecutors not to use evidence obtained by the order and recommends the letter be shared with defense counsel. The judge asks if he is ethically required to report the ADA’s conduct to the attorney grievance committee, and whether the judge must disqualify himself in cases involving this ADA.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that where a judge receives a letter from an ADA in which the attorney admits secretly altering the supporting materials for a wiretap and ping order after the judge signed the order, urges federal prosecutors not to use or rely on any evidence obtained from the order, and urges federal prosecutors to share the letter with the defendants and the court, the judge must report the attorney to the grievance committee. The Committee also concluded that after reporting the ADA, the judge must disqualify in all cases involving that attorney both while the disciplinary matter is pending and for two years thereafter.