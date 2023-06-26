GRAWA announces judicial candidate ratings

The Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys (GRAWA) Judicial Evaluations Committee has completed its evaluation process and released ratings for candidates running for seats in Monroe County Family Court and Rochester City Court.

A primary election is scheduled for today (Tuesday, June 27).

The committee’s process includes a review and evaluation of a detailed questionnaire and writing samples submitted by the candidate, reference checks, and an in-depth interview with each candidate.

GRAWA’s ratings are based on experience, integrity, judicial temperament, and community involvement.

The ratings are:

Monroe County Family Court

Maroun Ajaka, qualified

Maria Cubillos Reed, well qualified and commended

Dandrea Ruhlmann, well qualified

Kristine Demo-Vazquez, qualified (rated in 2022)

Rochester City Court

Jack Elliot, exceptionally well qualified

Constance Patterson, qualified and commended

Campbell Roth, qualified