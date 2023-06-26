Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Law / GRAWA announces judicial candidate ratings

GRAWA announces judicial candidate ratings

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2023 0

The Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys (GRAWA) Judicial Evaluations Committee has completed its evaluation process and released ratings for candidates running for seats in Monroe County Family Court and Rochester City Court.

A primary election is scheduled for today (Tuesday, June 27).

The committee’s process includes a review and evaluation of a detailed questionnaire and writing samples submitted by the candidate, reference checks, and an in-depth interview with each candidate.

GRAWA’s ratings are based on experience, integrity, judicial temperament, and community involvement.

The ratings are:

Monroe County Family Court

  • Maroun Ajaka, qualified
  • Maria Cubillos Reed, well qualified and commended
  • Dandrea Ruhlmann, well qualified
  • Kristine Demo-Vazquez, qualified (rated in 2022)

Rochester City Court

  • Jack Elliot, exceptionally well qualified
  • Constance Patterson, qualified and commended
  • Campbell Roth, qualified

