NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Alternative dispute resolution coordinator: Opinion 22-126

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Alternative dispute resolution coordinator

Political activities – attorney-referee

Opinion 22-126

Background: The inquiring court attorney-referee serves as an alternative dispute resolution coordinator whose duties are limited to ADR functions and exclusively administrative. The inquirer has drafted decisions on motions assigned to judges, served as a mediator on occasion, conducted foreclosure status conferences and signed status conference sheets, and serves as a coordinator for the court’s attorney-client fee dispute program. The inquiring attorney asks if, on his personal time, he may engage in political activity such as attending political events/dinners, distributing campaign literature, poll watching, and making phone calls in support of specific candidates.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that an alternative dispute resolution coordinator who holds a court attorney-referee title may not engage in political activity, if they do not currently perform quasi-judicial functions.