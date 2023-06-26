NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney-referee’s former colleagues: Opinion 22-125

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Attorney-referee’s former colleagues

Interviewed for unrelated criminal case

Opinion 22-125

Background: The inquiring court attorney-referee was previously employed as an assistant district attorney. He is assigned a small claims case involving a contract dispute between two former colleagues at the district attorney’s office: one party was a member of the support staff, while the other is the referee’s supervisor. The referee’s former supervisor has recently been criminally charged for acts committed during his employment and the district attorney’s office interviewed the referee as a fact witness concerning the allegations in the criminal case. The small claims case concerns facts occurring after the referee left the district attorney’s office and is entirely unrelated to the criminal case or to the parties’ employment at the district attorney’s office.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that provided the court attorney-referee can be fair and impartial, the referee is not disqualified from a small claims case merely because both parties were once colleagues of the referee during the referee’s former employment as an assistant district attorney. Further, the district attorney’s office interviewing the referee as a fact witness in an unrelated criminal investigation regarding one party does require disqualification.