Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Fundraiser attendance: Opinion 22-124

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Fundraiser attendance: Opinion 22-124

By: Daily Record Staff June 26, 2023 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Fundraiser attendance

Partner on organization’s board

Opinion 22-124

Background: A judge asked if it is permissible to attend Citizens Union’s annual fund-raising gala as a guest of the judge’s partner, who serves on the organization’s board. The proceeds of the event will be divided between two tax-exempt organizations.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may attend an annual fund-raising gala equally benefiting Citizens Union and Citizens Union Foundation, as a guest of the judge’s partner.


Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo