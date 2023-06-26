NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Fundraiser attendance: Opinion 22-124

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics

Fundraiser attendance

Partner on organization’s board

Opinion 22-124

Background: A judge asked if it is permissible to attend Citizens Union’s annual fund-raising gala as a guest of the judge’s partner, who serves on the organization’s board. The proceeds of the event will be divided between two tax-exempt organizations.

Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge may attend an annual fund-raising gala equally benefiting Citizens Union and Citizens Union Foundation, as a guest of the judge’s partner.