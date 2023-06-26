Monroe County Water Authority suing companies over ‘forever chemicals’ contamination

The Monroe County Water Authority is suing several companies for releasing contaminants commonly known as “forever chemicals” into the environment threatening the safety of drinking water.

The complaint filed earlier this month in state Supreme Court in Rochester lists about two dozen companies as plaintiffs, including: 3M Co.; AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.; Amerex Corp.; BASF Corp.; Buckeye Fire Equipment Co.; Carrier Global Corp.; Clariant Corp.; Dupont De Nemours Inc.; Dynax Corp.; and National Foam Inc.

The Water Authority is being represented by the New York City law firm Napoli Shkolnik PLLC.

“This action arises from the foreseeable contamination of groundwater by the use of aqueous film-forming foam that contained per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA),” according to the 71-page filing.

“PFOS and PFOA are fluorosurfactants that repel oil, grease, and water. PFOS, PFOA, and/or their chemical precursors, are or were components of AFFF products, which are firefighting suppressant agents used in training and firefighting activities,” according to the suit.

The suit claims the defendant companies manufactured and sold the products knowing that they are toxic and “would be routinely released into the environment during fire protection, training, and response activities.”

Since its creation in the 1960s, the chemicals, also known as forever chemicals, were sold to the military, fire training facilities, fire departments and/or airports in the area served by the Water Authority. The suit claims the products were subsequently released it into the environment during fire protection, training, and response activities, resulting in widespread contamination.

The suit explains that the Water Authority provides drinking water drawn from Lake Ontario. The water is treated at the Authority’s Shoremont Plant in Greece and at a plant in the town of Webster.

The Authority also operates a small groundwater source supply in the village of Corfu and purchases water from the city of Rochester and the Erie County Water Authority.

The Authority has detected PFAS in its surface water intake system.

“The PFAS contamination described above is a direct and proximate result of fire protection, training, and response activities in the area near plaintiff’s water system, resulting in the migration of PFAS into plaintiff’s water supply,” according to the complaint.

The contamination requires the Authority to take action to ensure that the water is safe for customers. The contamination requires additional testing and monitoring for PFAS. The Authority also must install and maintain a water filtration system to remove the chemicals.

“Plaintiff is expected to suffer damages and incur the costs associated with these and other ongoing necessary remedial actions for many years to come,” according to the complaint.

The Authority is seeking compensatory and punitive damages “for the harm done to its property and the costs associated with investigating, remediating, and monitoring its drinking water supplies.”

