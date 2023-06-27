Fourth Department – Arson: People v. Acoff

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department

Arson

Sentence reduction – Alcohol abuse counseling

People v. Acoff

KA 19-02367

Appealed from Monroe County Court

Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of arson. The conviction resulted from an incident where the defendant, while under the influence of alcohol, tried to enter her locked apartment by burning a hole in a plexiglass window with a lighter, resulting in the building itself catching fire.

Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed but reduced the sentence in the interest of justice. The court held that the sentence was unduly harsh. The defendant contacted emergency services immediately upon the building catching fire, she has previously and is currently engaged in treatment for alcohol abuse and mental health issues, and that the court credited her statement accepting responsibility and remorse for the damage caused by her actions. Thus, her sentence was reduced to five years imprisonment with a five-year period of post-release supervision.

Shirley A. Gorman, of the public defender’s office, for the defendant-appellant; Scott Myles, of the district attorney’s office, for the respondent.

Submitted